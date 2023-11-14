Will West End's OLD FRIENDS Transfer to Broadway?

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends is running in London at the Gielgud Theatre.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Just last month, the company of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends celebrated its West End opening night at the Gielgud Theatre, where it is playing until 6 January 2024. Another opening night might be on the horizon, however.

According to the New York Post, producer Cameron Mackintosh has his sights set on opening on Broadway, with many of the msuical's UK stars, including Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, in tow. 

An official announcement has not yet been made.

The UK cast of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is led by Broadway Legends Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. They are joined by Christine Allado, Clare Burt, Janie Dee, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton and Beatrice Penny-Touré. The company also includes Harry Apps, Bella Brown, Richard Dempsey and Monique Young.

Devised and Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends has Direction and Musical staging by Matthew Bourne, side by side with Julia McKenzie, with choreography by Stephen Mear, conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton and sound design by Mick Potter.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan







