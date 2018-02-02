Will Roland to Perform Never Before Heard Song from DEAR EVAN HANSEN at 54 Below as Part of MUSIC BOX CELEBRATION

Dear Evan Hansen's Will Roland will premiere a never before heard Dear Evan Hansen song at 54 Celebrates The Music Box Theater at Feinstein's/54 Below on Monday, February 19th, 2018. Mr. Roland will be appearing in the 9:30pm concert only.

Now, in its 97th year of bringing memorable stories and life-changing performances to audiences, Feinstein's/54 Below will be celebrating the Music Box Theater's rich, legendary history with an all-star musical celebration.

Feinstein's/54 Below Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper (The Untold Stories of Broadway) and Behind the Curtain's Robert W Schneider will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the theatre that has been home to such legends as Ben Platt, Audra McDonald, Irving Berlin, Wendy Wasserstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Kaufman and Hart!

The 7pm concert will feature Charlotte D'Amobise (Pippin), Ariana DeBose (Hamilton), Seth Eliser (Once), Brian Flores (Pippin), Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera), Jessica Hendy (Cats), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), Paris Alexander Nesbitt (The Book of Mormon), Christiane Noll (Ragtime), Bryonha Marie Parham(The Prince of Broadway), Alex Prakken (Newsies), Tony Roberts (Play It Again, Sam), Arbender Robinson (Shuffle Along), Charlie Rosen (Charlie Rosen's Big Band), and Steve Rosen (Spamalot).

The 9:30pm concert will feature Courtney Balan (In My Life), Kristy Cates (Wicked), Ariana DeBose (Hamilton), Nancy Dussault (Bajour), Tovah Feldshuh (Pippin), Jessica Hendy (Cats), Elmore James (Big River), Laura Jordan (In My Life), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), Kilty Reidy (In My Life), Arbender Robinson (Shuffle Along), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), Dan Rosales (Spamilton), Michael Rupert (On the Town), Rebecca Spigelman (Hairspray), Jim Walton (Merrily We Roll Along), and Alan Wiggins (Beautiful).

Both performances will feature an original composition by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair (Murder for Two) and appearances by Elizabeth Matson and Emily Fletcher who will be representing the estate of Irving Berlin.

Schneider said: "We are so honored that all aspects of the Music Box's rich storytelling history will be represented at this theatrical homecoming. Jen and I feel that our theatres should be celebrated in the same we celebrate national landmarks; taking a moment to recognize the great moments that have happened in one location make us appreciate their worth even more."

Having been in operation since 1921, Broadway's Music Box Theater first introduced New York audiences to such musicals as Of Thee I Sing!, As Thousands Cheer, Lost in the Stars, Dear Evan Hansen, and many others. The Music Box Theatre's rich legacy will be celebrated through song and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to grace the Music Box stage!

Audiences can expect to hear the songs of the great writers whose works debuted on the stage of Broadway's famed Music Box Theatre, including George & Ira Gershwin, Kurt Weill, Stephen Sondheim, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

In addition to its rich musical theatre history, the Music Box Theatre has also been home to playwrights George S Kaufman (The Man Who Came to Dinner), Wendy Wasserstein (The Heidi Chronicles), Neil Simon (The Dinner Party) Ira Levin (Deathtrap), Mike Bartlett (King Charles III), and Harold Pinter (The Homecoming).

54 Celebrates The Music Box Theatre will be music directed by Joshua Zecher Ross with Benjamin Nissen serving as projections designer.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00! 54 Celebrates The Music Box Theatre tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description on the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambiance is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

