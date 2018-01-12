Will Roland Makes Bay Area Debut with LOSER SONGS

Bay Area Cabaret is thrilled to present Will Roland in a new version of his hit cabaret show Loser Songs to the Fairmont San Francisco's magical Venetian Room (just in time for Valentines Day!). Roland is currently starring in the 2017 Tony award-winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen.



The Brooklyn-based actor/singer originated the role of "Jared Kleinman" in the Off Broadway and Washington D.C. runs of Dear Evan Hansen prior to its, and his, Broadway debut in December 2016. Passionate about new work, Will has developed plays and musicals with 2nd Stage, La Jolla, Arena Stage, Don't Tell Mama and various Fringe festivals. He brings a new version of his hit cabaret show Loser Songs (just in time for Valentines Day!). In this fresh and topical piece, originally performed at New York's Don't Tell Mama, Roland tells the stories of nerds, mad scientists, awkward friends, robots, dorks, and second bananas through the geek anthems of musical theater, folk and rock. A talkback with the artist will follow this show.



Tickets to Loser Songs are $55 (this is a special offering-not on subscription) with no food or drink minimum required. Information and tickets are available at www.bayareacabaret.org or by phone at City Box Office (415) 392-4400. For video clips of Will Roland, go to www.bayareacabaret.org/artist-Roland.html.



Bay Area Cabaret, now in its 14th season of presenting world-renowned Broadway, pop and jazz vocalists, marks its seventh consecutive season in San Francisco's legendary showroom, the Venetian Room, at the historic Fairmont San Francisco. The remaining lineup of performers for the 2017-2018 season includes Grammy nominated jazz vocalist Stacey Kent, Tony-nominee Liz Callaway, and UK vocal jazz trio The Puppini Sisters. For BAC 2017-2018 season information and video clips of performers visit www.bayareacabaret.org.

Will Roland

Loser Songs

Sunday, February 11 at 5:00 pm

Venetian Room of the Fairmont San Francisco, 950 Mason Street, Atop Nob Hill

About Bay Area Cabaret (BAC)

Having presented cabaret seasons in a variety of elegant showrooms, Bay Area Cabaret found a permanent home in 2010 when it was invited to reopen the Fairmont San Francisco's historic Venetian Room, which had been dark as an entertainment venue for over 21 years. Following a gala opening (featuring Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Marvin Hamlisch), the company has gone on to present such musical icons as Chita Rivera, Judy Collins, Stephen Schwartz, Billy Porter, Elaine Paige, Brian Stokes Mitchell, as well as younger artists like Adam and Arielle Jacobs, Leslie Odom, Jr., Sierra Boggess, Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, and three Bay Area Teen Idol competitions. With the exclusive music booking rights to the Venetian Room, Bay Area Cabaret continues to provide top caliber lineups in it 8th year in residence and 14th season presenting Bay Area Cabaret.





