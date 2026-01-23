Will Kelley Set to Debut at 54 Below with 'FOR THE RECORD' on February 5

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Will Kelley in For the Record on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Will Kelley makes his 54 Below debut, and returns to the stage with a haunting question: What happens when you become so skilled at performing your life that you forget how to live it? For the Record traces his path from small-town Texas to New York City and shares truths he's only now ready to share.

Will Kelley weaves a narrative about authenticity, ambition, the cost of perfectionism, and the freedom that comes with finally telling the whole story, featuring songs from David Yazbek, Jason Robert Brown, Cy Coleman, Cole Porter, Peter Allen, and others. With wit, vulnerability, and precision, he explores the space between who we are and who we pretend to be. For the Record is both an intimate confession and a universal exploration of what it means to stop performing and start living.

Musical direction by John Bronston, a conductor, musical director, arranger, and composer who previously served as the conductor of the North American tour of Hair and associate conductor for tours of Smokey Joe's Café and Ain't Misbehavin. He was the music director for The Public Theatre's production of The Harder They Come and served as associate music director for A Man of No Importance at Classic Stage Company.

The show is directed by Faith Prince and Michael Kirk Lane. Faith Prince received a Tony Award for her portrayal of Miss Adelaide in the 1992 Broadway revival of Guys and Dolls. One of Broadway's most beloved leading ladies, Prince has starred in numerous Broadway productions including Bells Are Ringing, Little Me, A Catered Affair, and most recently BOOP! The Musical. She is co-director of the 92NY Summer Cabaret Conference alongside Michael Kirk Lane, bringing her decades of Broadway and cabaret expertise to emerging performers.

Michael Kirk Lane is Director of Cabaret Programs at 92NY School of Music and an award-winning cabaret performer and historian. He has been called "one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today" by BroadwayWorld. He co-leads the annual 92NY Summer Cabaret Conference with Faith Prince and has collaborated with cabaret legends including Chita Rivera, Joe Iconis, and Lillias White.

Vocal coaching is provided by Luke Steinhauer, a premier vocal coach, international voice consultant, TEDx speaker, and Estill Voice Training Master Trainer (EMT) based in New York City. Steinhauer maintains a private voice studio in Manhattan, working with Broadway and regional theatre actors, Pop/Rock artists, and Fortune 500 company leaders.

Will Kelley in For the Record plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, February 5, 2026. Cover charges start at $40.50 (includes fees). Premiums are $84.50 (includes fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org/will-kelley. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT WILL KELLEY

Will Kelley is a performer known for his rich baritenor vocals and candid, magnetic storytelling. Returning to the stage after years away, Will brings deep knowledge of musical theater repertoire and a natural instinct for connecting with audiences through honest, unguarded performance. For the Record marks his debut solo cabaret—an evening filled with humor, vulnerability, and the kind of storytelling that comes from finally being ready to share his whole truth.