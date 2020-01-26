Who Will Win at the 2020 GRAMMYs? Winners List Updating Live!

Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, January 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

BroadwayWorld will be updating live as winners are announced tonight, so make sure to check back throughout the night to find out if your favorite nominee won a Grammy!

NOTE: Winners will be marked: **Winner**

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Spirit," Beyoncé

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," Brothers Osborne

"Speechless," Dan + Shay

"The Daughters," Little Big Town

"Common," Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

BEST RAP ALBUM

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler, the Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

BEST R&B SONG

"Could've Been," Dernst Emile II, David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris, H.E.R. & Hue "Soundzfire" Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

"Look at Me Now," Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

"No Guidance," Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

"Roll Some Mo," David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

"Say So," PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

"Love Again," Daniel Caesar and Brandy

"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye

"Come Home," Anderson .Paak feat. André 3000

"Could've Been," H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

In The End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Pretty Waste," Bones UK

"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.

"History Repeats," Brittany Howard

"Woman," Karen O & Danger Mouse

"Too Bad," Rival Sons

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

thank u, next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Boyfriend," Ariana Grande & Social House

"Sucker," Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee

"Señorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Always Remember Us This Way," Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"Hard Place," Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Lover," Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"Norman F---ing Rockwell," Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Someone You Loved," Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

"Truth Hurts," Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

i,i, Bon Iver

Norman F--ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

thank u, next, Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Hey, Ma," Bon Iver

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Hard Place," H.E.R.

"Talk," Khalid

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee

BEST TRADITIONAL POP ALBUM

"Si," Andrea Bocelli

"Love (Deluxe Edition)," Michael Buble

"Look Now," Elvis Costello and The Imposters

"A Legendary Christmas," John Legend

"Walls," Barbra Streisand





