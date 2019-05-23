What Should You Look for in Choosing a Summer Theatre Training Program?

It will soon be summer. Time to sleep in and hang out with friends, unless you're looking to pursue a career in the dramatic arts. If so, then you're likely enrolled in a summer training program or still thinking about it.

Here are a few things to consider to get the most out of your experience in a summer program.

Define what you want to get out of training

There several different types of summer acting programs. There are those that have a summer theater focus that are designed for putting on stage productions. Others are more like a summer camp, offering many social opportunities and a la cart class offerings.

Then there are more serious and focused summer intensive training programs designed for high school, college students, or actors early in their careers looking for rigorous acting training and coaching. Summer intensive programs are tailored to maximize the deep desire of students who know - in their core - they want to be actors. It's not a camp, so don't expect theater games and field trips.

Whichever summer training you pursue, it's important to stay 100% focused. It's a short period of training, so by working hard and giving it all to your craft, you will be able to make the most progress.

Go beyond your comfort zone

At most summer training programs, your work will be performance-based or experiential. That can be an adjustment from high school, and a big difference from a typical college environment. You are constantly being introduced to new concepts and getting up and putting them into practice - right there, in the moment.

It's critical to get comfortable with this. Not only will you make the most out of the training, but it will also expand your acting skills and better prepare you for new experiences as you go to college, industry auditions, and more.

Be professional

By choosing to pursue summer training, you have made a commitment to yourself to be taken seriously as an actor. Your mindset should be, "I'm an actor, I deserve the best training, and that training deserves the most discipline I can give."

That means showing up on time and being prepared to give it all during a full day of classes.

The clock is ticking, but it's not too late to pursue acting training this summer. The New York Conservatory offers Summer Intensive Training Programs for Acting for Film & TV or Musical Theater performance that are designed to give promising actors a realistic taste of the business. Whether you are already working in the industry, studying acting in college, or still in high school, the program's goal is to give you the training you need to develop your skills.

Classes meet weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Each program offers six transferable college credits, with optional evening events including two industry nights with casting directors, agents, and headshot photographers. Students are assigned to a class based on age, experience level and audition.

For more information visit www.nycda.edu/summer/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You