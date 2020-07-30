West Harlem Art Fund Creates New Artist Residency To Curb The Impact Of The Coronavirus
Like many organizations on Governors Island this year, The West Harlem Art Fund was forced to cancel their usual programming due to the Coronavirus. As a result, artist residencies were considered in order to provide local artists an opportunity to create safely during these uncertain times. The transition from exhibition to artist residency has become a bright moment.
The organization has combined an oral history project -- Covid Diaries POC with Visual Muze --the organization's unique storytelling residency and retreat. Visual artists, performance artists, multi-media designers, and writers have the opportunity to explore narrative forms within collaborative projects, works in progress, guest lectures, and crafts.
Participants choose to work independently or in teams on the island in a beautiful, natural environment, to create original works in print, film, public performance, or digitally for a culminating exhibition. Process, creative strategy, and inspiration are emphasized.
The Visual Muse Artist Residency is co-directed by artist Nadia DeLane and curator Savona Bailey McClain. COVID Diaries POC is an audio series that collaboratively captures the reactions of People of Color living at the effect of this global pandemic.
In August, the first collaborative project will exhibit on Governors Island. It will combine a garden, sculpture and sound installation.
Funding for this effort was made possible by the Desathi Foundation. Ankhlave Arts Alliance serves as the fiscal sponsor.
To learn more more about the residency and the oral history project, visit https://www.westharlem.art.
