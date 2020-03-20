West End Theatre Ticketholders Can Follow These Steps During the Shutdown
Society of London Theatre has released a statement for all West End theatre ticketholders unsure of what to do amidst the shutdown.
Read the full statement below:
The following statement has been issued today by the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) on behalf of the major commercial West End theatre operators and the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR), to provide clear information for theatre customers in light of Monday's shutdown, and help ease the unprecedented strain on box offices and ticket agents.
The theatre industry is lobbying government for a clearer time frame on closures and extending the legal refund window, and urging credit card companies to look at their automatic charge-back processes during this time period.
'We are so sorry that in these testing and difficult times you are not able to enjoy the show you have booked for. We are cancelling all performances until 26 April 2020, whilst we wait for further clarity from the government.
There is nothing that you need to do if your performance has been cancelled.
If you have booked directly with the theatre or show website for an affected performance, please be assured that they will contact you directly to arrange an exchange for a later date, credit note or refund.
As you can imagine, we have an unprecedented number of ticket orders which we are processing in strict date order of performance. We ask for your patience and understanding as the current circumstances means that it is impossible to process all tickets within our usual 14 days.
If you have booked via a ticket agent, they will also be in contact with you directly.
Please do not contact your credit card company as that will slow the process down and put an additional burden on our box office and ticket agent teams.
In order for us to serve our audiences the best we can, please do not get in touch with your point of sale if you have booked for performances after 26 April but please be reassured that if we have to cancel future performances you will be directly contacted by your theatre or ticket provider. We will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.
We look forward to welcoming you back into our theatres as soon as we are allowed to resume performances. In the meantime stay safe and healthy.'
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you already itching to get your dancing feet moving again? Debbie Allen wants to help! The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer... (read more)
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Play 'All I Ask of You' During Self-Isolation
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Accepts Andrew Lloyd Webber's Play-Off Challenge With JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tune
This afternoon, Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged Lin-Manuel Miranda to a play off! Challenge accepted.... (read more)
CATS Film Releases on Digital Today, March 17
The Cats film is now available on digital platforms as of today, March 17.... (read more)
Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.... (read more)
What Are the Most Popular Streams on BroadwayHD During the Shutdown So Far?
BroadwayHD is the premiere streaming service for theater lovers everywhere! With all your favorite shows available anytime. ... (read more)