West End LIVE Starts Tomorrow

With only a day to go until West End LIVE, final details have been revealed for the annual free weekend showcasing the best of London's musicals. Co-organised by Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre, West End LIVE has been a highlight of the theatrical calendar since 2005, hotly anticipated by theatre fans UK-wide and even further afield.

The running order of shows and acts for the weekend is now available on the West End LIVE website. The schedule is packed with over 50 world-class performances from crowd favourites Hamilton, Six, Wicked, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, The Book Of Mormon, Les Misérables and Come From Away - as well as a host of new hit shows making their West End LIVE debuts, including Cabaret, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Legally Blonde, Back To The Future - The Musical, Disney's Beauty And The Beast and South Pacific.

A presenting team comprised of West End royalty will be hosting the West End LIVE stage, with Faye Tozer and Nathan Amzi introducing acts on the Saturday, before Louise Dearman and Laura Pitt-Pulford take over presenting duties on the Sunday.

In honour of West End LIVE, the famous Piccadilly Lights were lit up this morning (Friday 24 June) with a celebratory montage, featuring clips from the recent 'Sing it from the Rooftops' campaign, which saw shows take to the roofs of iconic London buildings for surprise pop-up performances.

Sky VIP are welcomed back as sponsor for West End LIVE 2022, and will be offering their customers the chance to watch from the exclusive Sky VIP viewing area onsite, plus win some fabulous prizes.

West End LIVE remains free and unticketed as in previous years. The event will be BSL interpreted by Sue MacLaine, Marco Nardi and Caroline Richardson.

Date & times: Saturday 25 June 11am - 5pm & Sunday 26 June 12pm - 5pm

Location: Trafalgar Square, London, WC2N 5DN

Tickets: Free event, no tickets required