Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse's INDOOR BOYS Leads the 2020 INDIE SERIES AWARD Nominations
BEST COMEDY SERIES
BEST DIRECTING - COMEDY | Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse
BEST WRITING - COMEDY | Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse
BEST LEAD ACTOR - COMEDY | Alex Wyse
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - COMEDY | Sean Grandillo
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - COMEDY | Wesley Taylor
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - COMEDY | Carolee Carmello
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - COMEDY | Veanne Cox
BEST GUEST ACTOR - COMEDY | Frankie Grande
BEST GUEST ACTOR - COMEDY | Kyle Harris
BEST GUEST ACTOR - COMEDY | Michael Tacconi
BEST GUEST ACTRESS - COMEDY | Kathy Fitzgerald
BEST GUEST ACTRESS - COMEDY | Ann Harada
BEST GUEST ACTRESS - COMEDY | Krysta Rodriguez
BEST ENSEMBLE - COMEDY
Indoor Boys follows two homebody roommates as they navigate the boundaries of their no-boundaries friendship. In addition to Wyse and Taylor, the cast of season three features Carolee Carmello, Veanne Cox, Krysta Rodriguez, Isaac Powell, Kyle Harris, Michael Tacconi, Frankie Grande, Sean Grandillo, Daniel K. Isaac, and Ann Harada, with Laura Silverman, Kathryn Gallagher, Erich Bergen, Ben Fankhauser, Nathan Lee Graham, Alex Boniello, Kathy Fitzgerald, Deidre Goodwin, Drew Gehling, Patrika Darbo, Andre Ward, Josh Lamon, Andrew Chappelle, Natalie Walker, Paige Turner, Solea Pfeiffer, Alex Gibson, Chris Murphy, Vasthy Mompoint, John Wascavage, Molly Hager, Kat Nejat, and Noah Galvin.
Previously, in 2019, the series won Best Comedy, Best Comedy Writing, Best Guest Actress in a Comedy (Krysta Rodriguez), and Best Guest Actor in a Comedy (Michael Kostroff). In 2018, it won Best Actor in a Comedy (Alex Wyse) and Best Guest Actress in a Comedy (Patrika Darbo).
Executive Producers for Indoor Boys are Michael Kushner, Jim Kierstead, Jim Head, and Cody Lassen. Producers are Jack Sharkey, Susan A Thomas, and Steven Tylor O'Connor. Co-Producers are Jenny Ainsworth, Betsy Driben-Lichtman, Denise Wyse, and Robert Wyse.
Stream all three seasons of Indoor Boys at indoorboys.tv.