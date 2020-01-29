Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse's INDOOR BOYS Leads the 2020 INDIE SERIES AWARD Nominations

The Indie Series Awards will take place on April 11, 2o20 in Los Angeles.

Indoor Boys, the critically acclaimed and award-winning web series written and directed by and starring Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor, has been nominated for fifteen 2020 Indie Series Awards, the most of any series this year, including Best Comedy Series and Best Ensemble.

Indoor Boys follows two homebody roommates as they navigate the boundaries of their no-boundaries friendship. In addition to Wyse and Taylor, the cast of season three features Carolee Carmello, Veanne Cox, Krysta Rodriguez, Isaac Powell, Kyle Harris, Michael Tacconi, Frankie Grande, Sean Grandillo, Daniel K. Isaac, and Ann Harada, with Laura Silverman, Kathryn Gallagher, Erich Bergen, Ben Fankhauser, Nathan Lee Graham, Alex Boniello, Kathy Fitzgerald, Deidre Goodwin, Drew Gehling, Patrika Darbo, Andre Ward, Josh Lamon, Andrew Chappelle, Natalie Walker, Paige Turner, Solea Pfeiffer, Alex Gibson, Chris Murphy, Vasthy Mompoint, John Wascavage, Molly Hager, Kat Nejat, and Noah Galvin.

Previously, in 2019, the series won Best Comedy, Best Comedy Writing, Best Guest Actress in a Comedy (Krysta Rodriguez), and Best Guest Actor in a Comedy (Michael Kostroff). In 2018, it won Best Actor in a Comedy (Alex Wyse) and Best Guest Actress in a Comedy (Patrika Darbo).