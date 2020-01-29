Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse's INDOOR BOYS Leads the 2020 INDIE SERIES AWARD Nominations

Indoor Boys, the critically acclaimed and award-winning web series written and directed by and starring Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor, has been nominated for fifteen 2020 Indie Series Awards, the most of any series this year, including Best Comedy Series and Best Ensemble.
Its 15 nominations are:

BEST COMEDY SERIES

BEST DIRECTING - COMEDY | Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse

BEST WRITING - COMEDY | Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse

BEST LEAD ACTOR - COMEDY | Alex Wyse

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - COMEDY | Sean Grandillo

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - COMEDY | Wesley Taylor

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - COMEDY | Carolee Carmello

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - COMEDY | Veanne Cox

BEST GUEST ACTOR - COMEDY | Frankie Grande

BEST GUEST ACTOR - COMEDY | Kyle Harris

BEST GUEST ACTOR - COMEDY | Michael Tacconi

BEST GUEST ACTRESS - COMEDY | Kathy Fitzgerald

BEST GUEST ACTRESS - COMEDY | Ann Harada

BEST GUEST ACTRESS - COMEDY | Krysta Rodriguez

BEST ENSEMBLE - COMEDY

A list of all the 2020 nominees can be found by clicking here. The Indie Series Awards will take place on April 11, 2o20 in Los Angeles.

Indoor Boys follows two homebody roommates as they navigate the boundaries of their no-boundaries friendship. In addition to Wyse and Taylor, the cast of season three features Carolee Carmello, Veanne Cox, Krysta Rodriguez, Isaac Powell, Kyle Harris, Michael Tacconi, Frankie Grande, Sean Grandillo, Daniel K. Isaac, and Ann Harada, with Laura Silverman, Kathryn Gallagher, Erich Bergen, Ben Fankhauser, Nathan Lee Graham, Alex Boniello, Kathy Fitzgerald, Deidre Goodwin, Drew Gehling, Patrika Darbo, Andre Ward, Josh Lamon, Andrew Chappelle, Natalie Walker, Paige Turner, Solea Pfeiffer, Alex Gibson, Chris Murphy, Vasthy Mompoint, John Wascavage, Molly Hager, Kat Nejat, and Noah Galvin.

Previously, in 2019, the series won Best Comedy, Best Comedy Writing, Best Guest Actress in a Comedy (Krysta Rodriguez), and Best Guest Actor in a Comedy (Michael Kostroff). In 2018, it won Best Actor in a Comedy (Alex Wyse) and Best Guest Actress in a Comedy (Patrika Darbo).

Executive Producers for Indoor Boys are Michael Kushner, Jim Kierstead, Jim Head, and Cody Lassen. Producers are Jack Sharkey, Susan A Thomas, and Steven Tylor O'Connor. Co-Producers are Jenny Ainsworth, Betsy Driben-Lichtman, Denise Wyse, and Robert Wyse.

Stream all three seasons of Indoor Boys at indoorboys.tv.




