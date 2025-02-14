We're Hiring! Apply Today to Be BroadwayWorld's Weekend Newsdesk Editor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Love all things Broadway? Now is your chance to join our team! BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a part-time, weekend Newsdesk Editor.

Applicants should be industry enthusiasts with excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. The ideal candidate must also be able to multi-task and write quickly. Proficiency with web content management systems and Photoshop/Canva is essential.

The position offers the opportunity to work remotely for your convenience, so applicants who live both in and outside of New York City are encouraged to apply. Shifts will be Saturday and Sunday, 11am-3pm ET, with some flexibility/occasional variation for special event coverage. The position pays $18-22/hour based on experience.

Responsibilities will include:

- Editing and posting of news stories, specifically relating to theatre and entertainment around the world.

- Monitoring BroadwayWorld's inbox for incoming news.

- Potential opportunities to draft original pieces, conduct interviews, cover industry events, and compose feature stories.

-Occasionally posting to BroadwayWorld's social media channels in the event of breaking news.

To Apply:

Send a resume and one cover letter/writing sample to nicole@broadwayworld.com with the subject: Weekend Applicant.