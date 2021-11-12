Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Samantha Barks, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, PHANTOM & More

See our top 10 TikToks of the week!

Nov. 12, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

@samanthabarksofficial

Tell that to a frozen Arendelle ##frozen ##elsa ##fyp

I am a Socialist - Brandons.Sounds

@kieranlai.official

Daddy Ivan stole the show @rhyswilkinson @alextrants ##westend ##musicaltheatre ##andjuliet

Nuestra Cancin (feat. Vicente Garca) - Monsieur Perin

@phantommusical

Broadways Prima Donna! : Raquel Suarez Groen ##phantomoftheopera ##primadonna ##broadway ##musicaltheatre

original sound - Phantom of the Opera

href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/hadestown">##hadestown ##broadway ##hadestowntour ##backstage ##preshow ##guitarist ##fyp

Way Down Hadestown - Hadestown Original Broadway Company & Anas Mitchell

@musicbymichi

life as the guitarist for @hadestownmusical ##hadestown ##broadway ##hadestowntour ##backstage ##preshow ##guitarist ##fyp

Way Down Hadestown - Hadestown Original Broadway Company & Anas Mitchell

@hotdamnitslaura

Sidelines Video direction by Marysia Makowska

Sidelines - Laura Dreyfuss

@sophieevansofficial

Glinda costumes continued. This is the enagagment announcement outfit and what I wear for ##ThankGoodness ##glinda ##wicked ##costume

Thank Goodness - One Piano

@abigailbarlowww

I love my job

original sound - Abigail Barlow

@chicagomusical

We know youre with us every day ##annreinking ##chicagomusical ##broadwayisback ##musicaltheatre ##roxiehart

original sound - Chicago the Musical | Broadway

@dearevanhansenofficial

##GuideToAGoodDay: @jordan_fisher shares the ##LittleThings that make each day a good one. ##DearEvanHansen ##SincerelyMe @TED Talks

original sound - Dear Evan Hansen

@alexdwong

She went OFF ##hilaryduff ##hilaryduffchallenge ##dance ##dancer ##disney ##disneychannel

original sound - Alex Wong

