Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Samantha Barks, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, PHANTOM & More
See our top 10 TikToks of the week!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
@samanthabarksofficial
Tell that to a frozen Arendelle ##frozen ##elsa ##fypI am a Socialist - Brandons.Sounds
@kieranlai.official
Daddy Ivan stole the show @rhyswilkinson @alextrants ##westend ##musicaltheatre ##andjulietNuestra Cancin (feat. Vicente Garca) - Monsieur Perin
@phantommusical
Broadways Prima Donna! : Raquel Suarez Groen ##phantomoftheopera ##primadonna ##broadway ##musicaltheatreoriginal sound - Phantom of the Opera
href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/hadestown">##hadestown ##broadway ##hadestowntour ##backstage ##preshow ##guitarist ##fypWay Down Hadestown - Hadestown Original Broadway Company & Anas Mitchell
@musicbymichi
life as the guitarist for @hadestownmusical ##hadestown ##broadway ##hadestowntour ##backstage ##preshow ##guitarist ##fypWay Down Hadestown - Hadestown Original Broadway Company & Anas Mitchell
@hotdamnitslaura
Sidelines Video direction by Marysia MakowskaSidelines - Laura Dreyfuss
@sophieevansofficial
Glinda costumes continued. This is the enagagment announcement outfit and what I wear for ##ThankGoodness ##glinda ##wicked ##costumeThank Goodness - One Piano
@abigailbarlowww
I love my joboriginal sound - Abigail Barlow
@chicagomusical
We know youre with us every day ##annreinking ##chicagomusical ##broadwayisback ##musicaltheatre ##roxiehartoriginal sound - Chicago the Musical | Broadway
@dearevanhansenofficial
##GuideToAGoodDay: @jordan_fisher shares the ##LittleThings that make each day a good one. ##DearEvanHansen ##SincerelyMe @TED Talksoriginal sound - Dear Evan Hansen
@alexdwong
She went OFF ##hilaryduff ##hilaryduffchallenge ##dance ##dancer ##disney ##disneychanneloriginal sound - Alex Wong