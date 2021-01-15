Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Ryan McCartan, Alex Newell, Mariah Rose Faith & More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Ryan McCartan
@ryan_mccartan
##stitch with @steampunkferret rooboobn mccoobrtoobna?? original sound - Ryan McCartan
Alex Newell
@thealexnewell
##duet with @scottalanmusic well damn.... I forgot how high this is..... ##YouShouldKnow ##duet ##rested ##broadway love youa?? original sound - Scott Alan
Dante Palminteri (Featuring Chazz Palminteri!)
@dantepalminteri
had to do this on set with my pops. ##foryou ##fyp ##xyzbca ##acting ##movie ##tv ##foryoupagea?? I Wonder Why - Dion & The Belmonts
Mariah Rose Faith
@mariahrosefaith
thanks miss olivia ##driverslicensea?? original sound - Mariah Rose Faith
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
##duet with @abigailbarlowww okay but this musical would be ? ##theatrekid ##sing ##singing ##bridgerton ##netflix ##actor ##broadway ##musicala?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
Nikki Bentley
@nikkixbentley
Warming up the Elphie way aoe????##tiktok ##foryoupage ##wicked ##wickedthemusical ##elphaba ##mac ##maccosmetics ##yaaaasa?? original sound - nikkixbentley
@stokesandsummers
@stokesandsummers
Grease in 60 seconds ??##musicaltheatre ##grease ##fyp ##foryoupage ##comedya?? original sound - Stokes & Summers
@thejadamusic
@thejadamusic
Really wanted to try this trend! a??i???##hopelessleydevotedtoyou ##NFLPlayoffs ##LiftandSnatchBrow ##grease ##fyp ##voiceeffectsa?? original sound - JADA
@notianallred
@notianallred
Honestly we deserve it ##andrewlloydwebber ##musical ##theatre ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupagea?? Pennies From Heaven - Louis Prima
@joedonovan96
