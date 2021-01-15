Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Ryan McCartan, Alex Newell, Mariah Rose Faith & More!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Jan. 15, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Ryan McCartan

@ryan_mccartan

##stitch with @steampunkferret rooboobn mccoobrtoobn

a?? original sound - Ryan McCartan

Alex Newell

@thealexnewell

##duet with @scottalanmusic well damn.... I forgot how high this is..... ##YouShouldKnow ##duet ##rested ##broadway love you

a?? original sound - Scott Alan

Dante Palminteri (Featuring Chazz Palminteri!)

Mariah Rose Faith

JJ Niemann

Nikki Bentley

@stokesandsummers

@thejadamusic

@notianallred

@joedonovan96

