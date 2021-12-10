Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Renee Rapp, COMPANY, Kathryn Gallagher & More

Take a look at this week's top 10 TikToks!

Dec. 10, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

@companybway

Its opening night! ##CompanyBroadway ##StephenSondheim ##OpeningNight ##BroadwayIsBack ##PattiLuPone

original sound - Companybway

@lincolncenter

Last night we joined ##Broadway in taking a moment to honor the life and legacy of ##StephenSondheim on campus. :@Max_pinson

original sound - Max

@alexdwong

BTS from Annie Live! ##nbcannielive ##annielive ##dance ##dancers ##nicolescherzinger

original sound - Alex Wong

@jtfsings

Just a big old theatre nerd whos lucky enough to get to do what he loves for a living ##bohodays ##ticktickboom ##hamilton ##theatre ##fyp

original sound - jtfsings

@jjniemann

Answer cranky_crab truly the best getting to hear someone POP OFF ##hamilton ##musical ##theatrekid ##actor ##broadway ##singing

original sound - JJ Niemann

@amymanford

Reply to @forrestwastt Anyone make it to the end? ##aurora ##disneyprincess ##sleepingbeauty ##classical ##opera

original sound - Amy Manford

@kathryngallaghersayshi

weird year!

months of the year - jess

@reneemj

original sound - reneemj

@bcefa

Your favorite ##Broadway moments are coming back live this year at ##BroadwayBackwards! ##theater ##theatre ##musicals ##theatrekid ##theaterkid ##bway ##drama

original sound - Broadway Cares

@zachhone

clinging to their prop mug for dear life ##pov ##fyp ##theater ##ensemble

original sound - Zach Hone

