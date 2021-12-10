Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Renee Rapp, COMPANY, Kathryn Gallagher & More
Take a look at this week's top 10 TikToks!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
@companybway
Its opening night! ##CompanyBroadway ##StephenSondheim ##OpeningNight ##BroadwayIsBack ##PattiLuPoneoriginal sound - Companybway
@lincolncenter
Last night we joined ##Broadway in taking a moment to honor the life and legacy of ##StephenSondheim on campus. :@Max_pinsonoriginal sound - Max
@alexdwong
BTS from Annie Live! ##nbcannielive ##annielive ##dance ##dancers ##nicolescherzingeroriginal sound - Alex Wong
@jtfsings
Just a big old theatre nerd whos lucky enough to get to do what he loves for a living ##bohodays ##ticktickboom ##hamilton ##theatre ##fyporiginal sound - jtfsings
@jjniemann
Answer cranky_crab truly the best getting to hear someone POP OFF ##hamilton ##musical ##theatrekid ##actor ##broadway ##singingoriginal sound - JJ Niemann
@amymanford
Reply to @forrestwastt Anyone make it to the end? ##aurora ##disneyprincess ##sleepingbeauty ##classical ##operaoriginal sound - Amy Manford
@kathryngallaghersayshi
weird year!months of the year - jess
@reneemj original sound - reneemj
@bcefa
Your favorite ##Broadway moments are coming back live this year at ##BroadwayBackwards! ##theater ##theatre ##musicals ##theatrekid ##theaterkid ##bway ##dramaoriginal sound - Broadway Cares
@zachhone
clinging to their prop mug for dear life ##pov ##fyp ##theater ##ensembleoriginal sound - Zach Hone