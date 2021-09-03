Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - MOULIN ROUGE!, HADESTOWN, CHICAGO & More!

Check out our top TikToks of the week featuring some of our favorite Broadway shows!

Sep. 3, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Moulin Rouge!

Hadestown

Chicago

Waitress

Bex Odorisio

@benditlikebexy

Week 1 down! Coming soon to a city near you ♥i?? @hadestownmusical ##hadestown ##waitforme ##theaterkid ##musicaltheater ##theatertok ##broadway


a?? original sound - Hadestown

Abigail Barlow

@abigailbarlowww

ITS HAPPENING!!! ##bridgertonmusical @emilythebear here we go sister. Time to let our baby take its first step into the world!! SEPTEMBER 10th!a??i??‍??aoe?

a?? original sound - Abigail Barlow

Tommy Bracco

Ebony Strong

@ebony.strong

Reply to @allisonrader96 a wee bit vocally tired from this weeks shows ?? ##legallyblondethemusical ##legallyblonde ##ellewoods ##viral ##musicaltheatre

a?? original sound - Miss Bony

@nick.kerry

@nick.kerry

Accurate representation of how it feels crossing backstage ?? ##theatre ##repost ##fypシ

a?? original sound - Nick Kerry

@themusicaldealer

@themusicaldealer

Especially a show you'd like if you love Hunchback, In The Light, or Vanara ?? ##newmusical ##musicaldealer ##danaalfardan ##rumi

Dana Al Fardan & Doha String Quartet">a?? Distance - Dana Al Fardan & Doha String Quartet
From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz