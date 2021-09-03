Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - MOULIN ROUGE!, HADESTOWN, CHICAGO & More!
Check out our top TikToks of the week featuring some of our favorite Broadway shows!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Moulin Rouge!
@moulinrougebway
Aaron Tveit performs "Come What May" at the US Open. ?: @espn ##aarontveit ##moulinrougebroadway ##broadwayisback ##broadway ##musicaltheatrea?? original sound - MR!TM on Broadway
Hadestown
@hadestownmusical
I can sing us home again. ##HadestownTurnedAround ##hadestown ##broadway ##theatre ##musicals ##evanoblezada ##reevecarneya?? original sound - Hadestown
Chicago
@chicagomusical
Lighting up the Empire State Building to celebrate Broadway's reopening! ##chicagomusical ##anavillafane ##biancamarroquin ##broadwayisback ##musicalsa?? original sound - Chicago the Musical | Broadway
Waitress
@waitressmusical
Our next ##WaitressKaraoke is NOT a bad idea! @sarabareilles ##waitressmusical ##broadwayisback ##broadway ##musicaltheatera?? original sound - Waitress Musical ?
Bex Odorisio
@benditlikebexy
Week 1 down! Coming soon to a city near you ♥i?? @hadestownmusical ##hadestown ##waitforme ##theaterkid ##musicaltheater ##theatertok ##broadway
a?? original sound - Hadestown
Abigail Barlow
@abigailbarlowww
ITS HAPPENING!!! ##bridgertonmusical @emilythebear here we go sister. Time to let our baby take its first step into the world!! SEPTEMBER 10th!a??i????aoe?a?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
Tommy Bracco
@tommy_bracco
Because no wedding is complete without ??? ##bride ##wedding ##married ##dance ##dancer ##family ##britneyspears ##slave4u @nicopeteleya?? original sound - tommybracco
Ebony Strong
@ebony.strong
Reply to @allisonrader96 a wee bit vocally tired from this weeks shows ?? ##legallyblondethemusical ##legallyblonde ##ellewoods ##viral ##musicaltheatrea?? original sound - Miss Bony
@nick.kerry
@nick.kerry
Accurate representation of how it feels crossing backstage ?? ##theatre ##repost ##fypシa?? original sound - Nick Kerry
@themusicaldealer
@themusicaldealer
Especially a show you'd like if you love Hunchback, In The Light, or Vanara ?? ##newmusical ##musicaldealer ##danaalfardan ##rumiDana Al Fardan & Doha String Quartet">a?? Distance - Dana Al Fardan & Doha String Quartet