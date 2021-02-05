Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Laura Dreyfuss, Natalie Weiss, Mariah Rose Faith & More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Laura Dreyfuss
@hotdamnitslaura
The accuracy tho ##fypa?? original sound - The Real Rahul Rai
Natalie Weiss
@thenatalieweiss
OG OOPS compilation circa 2014/15 ##oops ##belting ##wicked ##fyp ##bdtr ##breakingdowntheriffsNatalie Weiss">a?? original sound - Natalie Weiss
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
it's either this or intense breathing ?? ##theatrekid ##broadway ##actor ##performer ##stage ##theatre ##GetReadyWithOldSpice ##pova?? We're All In This Together - From "High School Musical"/Soundtrack Version - High School Musical Cast
Mariah Rose Faith
@mariahrosefaith
shoulda seen me brunette ##katdennings ##wandavision ##lookalikea?? original sound - Toneeeee
@tatieonna
@tatieonna
##ColorCustomizer ##ThisorThatSBLV ##fyp ##foryoupageofficiall ##foryoupage ##coolaunta?? original sound - Jennie Dimova
Laurie Hernandez
@lauriehernandez_
Reply to @magicalmamamika ##greenscreenvideo AHHHHH i had so much fun making this routineLaurie Hernandez">a?? original sound - Laurie Hernandez
Devon Sinclair
@choreator
##stitch with @dekontee2clay it's time us ##theaterkids ACTUALLY talk about ##Newsies!! ##musicaltheatre ##blackactor ##dancer ##Specs I could rlly do a pt2a?? original sound - Devon Sinclair
Brett Boles
@brettboles
##rent ##broadway ##jonathanlarson ##musicaltheatrekid ##fypa?? original sound - Brett Boles
@missjuliarich
@missjuliarich
Sound check memories on Les Mis Tour ?? Please wear a mask so I can have this fun job back ??? ##onedaymore ##lesmiserables ##musicaltheatre ##swinga?? original sound - user8511607133236
Jim Hogan
@jimhogan220
Alone?by ##Heart a??i?? ##aloneJim Hogan">a?? original sound - Jim Hogan
