Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Laura Dreyfuss, Natalie Weiss, Mariah Rose Faith & More!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Feb. 5, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Laura Dreyfuss

Natalie Weiss

@thenatalieweiss

OG OOPS compilation circa 2014/15 ##oops ##belting ##wicked ##fyp ##bdtr ##breakingdowntheriffs

Natalie Weiss">a?? original sound - Natalie Weiss

JJ Niemann

Mariah Rose Faith

@tatieonna

Laurie Hernandez

@lauriehernandez_

Reply to @magicalmamamika ##greenscreenvideo AHHHHH i had so much fun making this routine

Laurie Hernandez">a?? original sound - Laurie Hernandez

Devon Sinclair

@choreator

##stitch with @dekontee2clay it's time us ##theaterkids ACTUALLY talk about ##Newsies!! ##musicaltheatre ##blackactor ##dancer ##Specs I could rlly do a pt2

a?? original sound - Devon Sinclair

Brett Boles

@missjuliarich

@missjuliarich

Sound check memories on Les Mis Tour ?? Please wear a mask so I can have this fun job back ??? ##onedaymore ##lesmiserables ##musicaltheatre ##swing

a?? original sound - user8511607133236

Jim Hogan

@jimhogan220

Alone?by ##Heart a??i?? ##alone

Jim Hogan">a?? original sound - Jim Hogan

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz