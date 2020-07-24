Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Jordan Fisher, Natalie Weiss, Scott Hoying and More!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Jordan Fisher
@jordan_fisher
##duet with @mikthewonton AYYYYEEEE this is kinda firea?? oops gee accidentally brought this trend back - geeuhbeeuh
Scott Hoying
@scotthoying
DR ANTHONY FAUCI a??i?? ##fauci ##hamiltonmusical ##hamiltona?? original sound - scotthoying
Natalie Weiss
@thenatalieweiss
BDTR is back! ##breakingdowntheriffs ##bdtr ##musicaltheatre ##riffs ##runs ##singing ##singingchallenge ##fyp @bensplatt ##benplatta?? original sound - thenatalieweiss
@t.3official
@t.3official
Went for hike and figured we'd try the ##dowhatmadeyoufamous challenge?##dothethingthatmadeyoufamous ##intotheunknown ##tiktoktenors ##PostAMemorya?? original sound - t.3official
Laurie Hernandez
@lauriehernandez_
@presforshort created these lyrics from theodosia's POV? i just had to cover it. ##hamilton ##theodosiaburr ##deartheodosiaa?? original sound - lauriehernandez_
@nick_t_daly
@nick_t_daly
##duet with @alexachalnick Comment what you think the POV should be. ##lyricist ##singing ##pov ##duet ##storytelling ##musicaltheatre ##umichmt ##broadwaya?? Write a Love Song - alexachalnick
@sometimeskelly
@sometimeskelly
##wicked ##musicaltheatre ##elphaba ##defyinggravity ##vocalrest ##nodes ##idinamenzel ##christmasa?? original sound - sometimeskelly
Rocky Paterra
@rockysroad
Was your first kiss a stage kiss? ?? ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid ##broadway ##musicaltheatrekid ##gayman ##hamiltok ##wicked ##linmanuelmirandaa?? original sound - rockysroad
@bakeyyyyy
@bakeyyyyy
##duet with @givemetheaux lol?? I can't believe I found a Sondheim accompaniment on ##tiktok!!! ##fyp ##musical ##musicaltheatre ##wowa?? original sound - givemetheaux
RB Embleton
@rbembleton
That was fun ##duet with @aarongoldyboy ##alittlebitalexis ##outthere ##musicaltheatre ##comedy ##fypa?? original sound - aarongoldyboy
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Is Ellen's Stardust Diner In Danger of Closing Permanently?
BroadwayWorld has learned that NYC Theatre District institution Ellen's Stardust Diner might be the latest victim of the pandemic. The restaurant, fam...
By Popular Demand: Watch Norm Lewis & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Norm Lewis's live concert is now available on demand for a limited time only, thr...
Disney Working on Musical Adaptation of HIDDEN FIGURES
As BroadwayWorld first reported in 2017, the Oscar-nominated film HIDDEN FIGURES has long been rumored to be in the works for a stage adaptation. Now ...
Breaking: Nick Cordero's LIVE YOUR LIFE Show at Feinstein's/54 Below Will Be Released as a Live Album
As the theatre community continues to mourn the passing of Nick Cordero, who passed away earlier this month, his voice will continue to be heard. His ...
QUIZ: Create a Broadway Playlist and We'll Determine Which New Off-Broadway Show You Should Listen to Next
From the best opening numbers to that dazzling 11 o'clock number... create a Broadway playlist for an Off-Broadway album recommendation!...
SLEEPLESS Musical Will Use New Fast COVID-19 Test Backstage
SLEEPLESS, which will begin socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 25 August, will begin using a new accurat...