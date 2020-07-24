Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Jordan Fisher, Natalie Weiss, Scott Hoying and More!

Jul. 24, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Jordan Fisher

Scott Hoying

Natalie Weiss

@t.3official

Laurie Hernandez

@lauriehernandez_

@presforshort created these lyrics from theodosia's POV? i just had to cover it. ##hamilton ##theodosiaburr ##deartheodosia

a?? original sound - lauriehernandez_

@nick_t_daly

@sometimeskelly

Rocky Paterra

@bakeyyyyy

@bakeyyyyy

##duet with @givemetheaux lol?? I can't believe I found a Sondheim accompaniment on ##tiktok!!! ##fyp ##musical ##musicaltheatre ##wow

a?? original sound - givemetheaux

RB Embleton

