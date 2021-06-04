Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Billy Porter, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess & More!
Check out our top ten TikToks of the week from our favorite Broadway stars!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Billy Porter
@theebillyporter
##Pose ##StyleHacks ##FashionSchool ##SpringOutfit ##LookBook ##Fashion ￼##Serve ##Lewks♬ original sound - Wisdom Kaye
Tituss Burgess
@instatituss
Did I join ##Tiktok just in time for ##Pride ? Well...Yes! ? ##TikTokPartner ##ForYourPride♬ original sound - InstaTituss
Megan Hilty
@meganhiltyofficial
there's only one supreme ##fyp ##foryoupage ##jessicalange ##comedy ##smash ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##bway ##ahs ##musicaltheatertiktok♬ original sound - Megan Hilty
Marisha Wallace
@marishawallace
Why all these numbers ? ##learnontiktok ##westend ##usvuk ##broadway ##theatre ##singer ##sing ##voice♬ original sound - Marisha Wallace
Brett Boles
@brettboles
##themtea ##aladdin ##awholenewworld ##nostalgia ##disney ##leasalonga co-produced w/@nutritiousjunkfood♬ original sound - The M Tea! ? with Brett Boles
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
I've split my pants doing this before - DON'T DO IT ? ##theatre ##theatrekid ##broadway ##actor ##pov ##show ##katespadenyhappydance ##musical ##wig♬ Rich Man's Frug - Fosse Ensemble
@t.3official
@t.3official
"Don't Rain On My Parade" ☔️? ##barbrastreisand ##funnygirl ##glee ##t3 ##tiktoktenors ##dontrainonmyparadechallenge♬ original sound - T.3
@bhuncho12
@friendlybarista
@friendlybarista
##greenscreen it's ##sour week in the ##glee club ##gleek ##theatrekids ##theatre ##broadway ##foryoupage ##foryou ##fyp ##oliviarodrigo ##BestSeatInTheHouse♬ original sound - Jaylen Baham