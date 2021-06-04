Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Click Here for More Articles on TikTok Top 10

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Billy Porter, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess & More!

Check out our top ten TikToks of the week from our favorite Broadway stars!

Jun. 4, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Billy Porter

Tituss Burgess

Megan Hilty

Marisha Wallace

Brett Boles

JJ Niemann

@t.3official

@bhuncho12

@friendlybarista

@theemilymeredithsings


