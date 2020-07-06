Weathervane Announces 2020 Virtual Summer Mainstage Season
Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini has announced titles for Weathervane's 55th summer season - Heathers: The Musical, Speech & Debate, headlined by Weathervane's Intern Program.
Also in the lineup are three original revues featuring returning Weathervane Resident Acting Company members Jorge Donoso, Robert H. Fowler, Shinnerrie Jackson, Marisa Kirby, Ira Kramer, Ethan Paulini, Carrie Greenberg, and Grace Livingston Kramer. The last title of the 2020 season will be announced shortly. Due to COVID-19 all of these productions will be livestreamed from the Weathervane and patrons can experience the performance on the device of their choice.
These virtual performances will run in alternating rep August 3 - August 29th at 5PM (Sunday) and at 7:30 PM (Monday - Saturday). Additional special events to be announced soon. Livestream tickets and ticket packages now available at weathervanetheatre.org.
Heathers: The Musical
A darkly delicious musical based on the 1988 cult film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater where it might kill to be a nobody, but it's murder being a somebody. From the musical team behind Bat Boy and Legally Blonde. Contains adult content - mature audiences only.
Speech & Debate
Three teenage misfits in Salem, Oregon discover they're linked by a scandal. When one of them sets out to expose the truth, secrets become currency, the stakes get higher, and the trio's connection grows deeper in Stephen Karam's searching, fiercely funny comedy with music.
Broadway Road Trip
After being stuck inside all spring, hit the road this summer with an all-star cast from the Weathervane Professional Acting Company. Featuring an incredible mix of music from many Broadway hits, these songs will highlight the places we go, the people we see, and the way we get there. Conceived by Ethan Paulini and Colin Keating.
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
From the romance of Romeo and Juliet to the hilarity of Taming of the Shrew there is a reason Shakespeare is the most famous playwright that ever lived. Join the 2020 Resident Acting Company for this utterly entertaining evening, celebrating the highlights of some of the Bard's greatest moments! Conceived by Jorge Donoso.
Top of the Charts: A Rock and Roll Journey Through the Decades
Join us on an unforgettable musical journey, featuring number one hits from each of the last 7 decades. From nostalgic standards to current radio hits, sing along with your favorite members of the Professional Acting Company from the comfort and safety of your home. Conceived by Colin Keating and Ethan Paulini.
The Weathervane Box Office is now open by phone (603-837-9322) and email (boxoffice@weathervanetheatre.org) on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9AM - 11AM. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane's website - www.weathervanetheatre.org.
