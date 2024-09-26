Wayne Brady Will Lead Concert Production of TO SIR, WITH LOVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wayne Brady, the five-time Emmy Award winner and Grammy nominee, and star of Broadway's The Wiz, will take on the role of Rick Braithwaite in a special concert adaptation of To Sir, With Love, set to be performed at the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank. Directed by the legendary Sheldon Epps, this exclusive invite-only event will have concert dates on November 8, 9, and 10, 2024.

To Sir, With Love tells the true story of Rick Braithwaite, a Cambridge-educated engineer and former RAF fighter pilot who battles societal prejudices at every turn. Refusing to bow to adversity, Braithwaite engages his students not as troublesome youths, but as emerging adults preparing for the challenges of the real world. His story of strength, resilience, and perseverance resonates just as deeply in today’s social climate.

The concert will feature an original score with music by John Farrar, Kara DioGuardi, and the iconic song, ‘To Sir, with Love’ by Mark London, and Don Black. It is adapted for the stage by Kris Lythgoe. The production’s music will be brought to life under the direction of Kenny Seymour, known for his work on Broadway's Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. Rachel Hoffman handles casting at Telsey + Company, and general management is under Aaron Grant. The concert is produced by Lythgoe Productions, with Willette and Manny Klausner joining as co-producers.

For further information or to request an invitation, email TSWL@lythgoefamily.com