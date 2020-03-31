Washington National Opera Works to Make Masks For Hospitals in Need

The Washington National Opera is working to make masks and other protective equipment for medical professionals in need. The initiative is led by costume director Marsha LeBoeuf and her team of nine, according to WAMU.org.

LeBoeuf and her team have been making face masks for medical personnel at Children's National Hospital, oncology nurses at Sibley Memorial Hospital, and anyone else who needs them.

"We're not making costumes, we're making work apparel for people who are doing real jobs," said LeBoeuf. "This isn't make-believe anymore."

The opera's seamstresses and tailors have made more than 300 cotton masks since the project began almost two weeks ago.

They're making two types of washable masks, both the kind with elastic loops that fit over the ears and the kind that tie around the head. Staff on average produce between 20 and 30 of them each day.

The masks are made from cotton lining fabrics and cotton broadcloth pieces that were left over from the company's previous productions. However, supplies are getting low. LeBoeuf thinks the team can make at least 100 more.

"We're getting low, and the problem with that is that going out and getting more [fabric] is not the easiest thing in the world," LeBoeuf said.

WNO plans to keep its efforts going as long as there is a demand. LeBoeuf plans to get creative when supplies run out, calling on her opera peers via Zoom and email to ask for guidance.

Read more on WAMU.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You