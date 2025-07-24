Warren Smith to Perform at Harlem Jazz Series in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join in at the Harlem Jazz Series for an unforgettable night with acclaimed jazz drummer, percussionist, and timpanist Warren Smith-live in the heart of Harlem!

Celebrating over six decades of musical excellence! From my early days studying clarinet with my father at age four to founding the Composer's Workshop Ensemble and becoming a founding member of Max Roach's legendary M'Boom percussion ensemble, music has been my life's journey. Born into a musical family in Chicago with a saxophonist father who played with Noble Sissle and Jimmie Noone, and a harpist-pianist mother, I've been blessed to collaborate with incredible artists from Aretha Franklin and Nina Simone to Gil Evans, Van Morrison, Charles Mingus, and Anthony Braxton. My loft Studio Wis in the 70s and 80s became a creative haven for young New York jazz musicians like Wadada Leo Smith and Oliver Lake.

Whether performing on Broadway, recording with jazz legends, or teaching the next generation, every beat tells a story. Thank you to all who have shared this musical journey with me over the years.