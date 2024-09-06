Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 6, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Video: Second WICKED Movie Trailer With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More
Video: New International WICKED Movie Trailer Features Dr. Dillamond, Young Elphaba & More
MOULIN ROUGE! To Welcome Solea Pfeiffer, John Cardoza & Pepe Muñoz In October
Why Isn't There More Singing in Movie Musical Trailers?
by Josh Sharpe
With the new Wicked movie only a couple of months away and no definitive video footage of characters singing, it begs the question: "Why?"
Meet the Cast of MCNEAL, Now In Previews On Broadway
by Stephi Wild
McNEAL has officially begun Broadway previews at Lincoln Center Theater. Meet the star-studded cast here!
WICKED Movie Soundtrack Release Date Revealed; Pre-Save the Music Now
by Josh Sharpe
Part One of the Wicked movie will be released this November, and we now have confirmation when the official soundtrack will be released as well. The soundtrack is already available to pre-save on Apple Music and Spotify via the official website.. (more...)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Unveil 'Audrey II' Times Square Installation
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Little Shop of Horrors will unveil an “Audrey II” Times Square Installation this month. Learn more about the event and see how to attend.. (more...)
Tony-Winner Marianne Elliott Is Hoping for A COMPANY Film
by A.A. Cristi
Acclaimed director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America) revealed that she is hoping to make a film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's COMPANY.
Producers Of GHOST OF JOHN MCCAIN Pen Open Letter To Meghan McCain
by Joshua Wright
The producers of The Ghost of John McCain have penned an open letter to Meghan McCain inviting her to the production's opening night following her calling out the production on social media.. (more...)
Hannah Shankman Will Star as Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL National Tour
by Joshua Wright
Hannah Shankman will take over the role of Fanny Brice when the tour opens in Seattle on September 24th, 2024. She joins returning cast members Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice, Stephen Mark Lukas as Nick Arnstein, Izaiah Montaque Harris as Eddie Ryan, Walter Coppage as Florenz Ziegfeld, Leah Platt as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Christine Bunuan as Mrs. Meeker, and David Foley Jr. as Tom Keeney. . (more...)
THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway to Perform Thursday Matinees
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Outsiders on Broadway will be adding Thursday matinees to their performance schedule! Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Daniel Dae Kim Says Working on YELLOW FACE is a 'Joy'
by Josh Sharpe
Daniel Dae Kim sat down with Kelly and Mark on LIVE to discuss his role in David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face, which makes its Broadway debut this month.
Anika Noni Rose
Other birthdays on this day include:
Bertie Carvel
Jane Curtin
Swoosie Kurtz
Jo Ann Worley
