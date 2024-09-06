Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 6, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Video: Second WICKED Movie Trailer With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More

by Josh Sharpe

The second full trailer for part one of the Wicked movie has been released. Watch the video featuring new looks at Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and more! Wicked: Part One will be released on November 22, 2024.. (more...)

Video: New International WICKED Movie Trailer Features Dr. Dillamond, Young Elphaba & More

by Josh Sharpe

The second international trailer for part one of the Wicked movie has been released, which features new footage from the film not seen in the US version, including looks at Dr. Dilamond and Young Elphaba. Watch several cuts of the trailer here!. (more...)

MOULIN ROUGE! To Welcome Solea Pfeiffer, John Cardoza & Pepe Muñoz In October

by A.A. Cristi

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Solea Pfeiffer as Satine, John Cardoza as Christian and Pepe Muñoz as Santiago to the Broadway company beginning Tuesday, October 15 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.. (more...)

Why Isn't There More Singing in Movie Musical Trailers?

by Josh Sharpe

With the new Wicked movie only a couple of months away and no definitive video footage of characters singing, it begs the question: "Why?"

Meet the Cast of MCNEAL, Now In Previews On Broadway

by Stephi Wild

McNEAL has officially begun Broadway previews at Lincoln Center Theater. Meet the star-studded cast here!

WICKED Movie Soundtrack Release Date Revealed; Pre-Save the Music Now

by Josh Sharpe

Part One of the Wicked movie will be released this November, and we now have confirmation when the official soundtrack will be released as well. The soundtrack is already available to pre-save on Apple Music and Spotify via the official website.. (more...)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Unveil 'Audrey II' Times Square Installation

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Little Shop of Horrors will unveil an “Audrey II” Times Square Installation this month. Learn more about the event and see how to attend.. (more...)

Tony-Winner Marianne Elliott Is Hoping for A COMPANY Film

by A.A. Cristi

Acclaimed director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America) revealed that she is hoping to make a film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's COMPANY.

Producers Of GHOST OF JOHN MCCAIN Pen Open Letter To Meghan McCain

by Joshua Wright

The producers of The Ghost of John McCain have penned an open letter to Meghan McCain inviting her to the production's opening night following her calling out the production on social media.. (more...)

Hannah Shankman Will Star as Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL National Tour

by Joshua Wright

Hannah Shankman will take over the role of Fanny Brice when the tour opens in Seattle on September 24th, 2024. She joins returning cast members Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice, Stephen Mark Lukas as Nick Arnstein, Izaiah Montaque Harris as Eddie Ryan, Walter Coppage as Florenz Ziegfeld, Leah Platt as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Christine Bunuan as Mrs. Meeker, and David Foley Jr. as Tom Keeney. . (more...)

THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway to Perform Thursday Matinees

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Outsiders on Broadway will be adding Thursday matinees to their performance schedule! Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Daniel Dae Kim Says Working on YELLOW FACE is a 'Joy'

by Josh Sharpe

Daniel Dae Kim sat down with Kelly and Mark on LIVE to discuss his role in David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face, which makes its Broadway debut this month.

Anika Noni Rose

Other birthdays on this day include:

Bertie Carvel

Jane Curtin

Swoosie Kurtz

Jo Ann Worley

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!