LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Unveil 'Audrey II' Times Square Installation

Little Shop of Horrors will unveil an “Audrey II” Times Square Installation this month. The 8’ X 7’ statue, weighing in at 500 pounds, was designed by the show’s ad agency SpotCo, based on designs by Nicholas Mahon & original puppet design by Martin P. Robinson, with original puppet build by Monkey Boys Productions, and installation fabricated by Ideko. The installation will be unveiled in a special event on Thursday, September 19 at 12:00PM ET in Times Square (north end of Broadway Plaza btwn 46th & 47th Streets) and will feature: appearances by all-star alumni, current cast, and creative team; a special cast performance; and the announcement of the production’s next Audrey and Seymour. The installation will then be on display in Times Square for the next 4 weeks, through October 17, to be enjoyed by folks from “Cleveland! And Des Moines! And Peoria! And New York!” and More!



The musical’s current stars, Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) and beloved stage and film star Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, No Hard Feelings), will play their final performances as Audrey and Seymour on Sunday, September 29. Additionally, Khadija Sankoh — stand-out performer in the company for over two years, who has played the roles of Crystal and Chiffon — will play her final performance on September 15.



“We have been so fortunate to have some of the brightest talents appear in LITTLE SHOP over the past five years,” says producer Robert Ahrens. “It has been a true privilege and pleasure seeing Sarah and Andrew’s unique portrayals of these iconic roles. In addition to their staggering talent, they are both so extremely generous and gracious off-stage and will be missed.”



Ahrens continues, “Khadija Sankoh joined the company of Little Shop as Crystal at the age of 19 years old following a knock-your-socks off audition. She has been an incredible company member– giving honest, joyful, and hilarious performances for over 2-years. She has left her mark on the show and will be deeply missed – but make no mistake, she has only just begun.”

The smash hit production continues its run Off-Broadway at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street), tickets are on sale for the musical through January 2026. Hyland, and Feldman, are currently joined in the cast by Tony Award Nominee Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot) as Mushnik, James Carpinello (Rock of Ages) as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, michael iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Noel MacNeal, Jon Hoche, Johnny Newcomb, Melissa Victor, and Christine Wanda.



With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).



Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.