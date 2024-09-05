Tony-Winner Marianne Elliott Is Hoping for A COMPANY Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



While catching up with Deadline's Baz Bamigboye, acclaimed director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America) revealed that she is hoping to make a film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's COMPANY.

Marianne told Baz, “I hope it will happen...We’ll see. I think we have to get the rights first, so we have to go to the estate and see. But yeah, I hope so, actually.“

The director's acclaimed production of COMPANY was the most honored musical of the 2021-2022 Broadway season, winning five Tony Awards including one for Elliott's direction and Best Revival of a Musical. It was also the winner of four Olivier Awards.

Sondheim and Elliott collaborated to update COMPANY, bringing the show's array of friends and lovers into the 21st century, most notably a gender swap for the main character, Bobbie. Elliott's production of COMPANY was the last Broadway production of his work that the composer saw to fruition before his passing at the age of 91.

The director, who is currently on the promotion trail for her film The Salt Path, also inferred to the columnist that she also has some high-profile theatre productions in the works, including a "major work," and a "smaller piece," for London’s National Theatre.

Read the full story at Deadline.

Marianne Elliott (Director) is Artistic Director of Elliott & Harper Productions, a company she founded in 2016 with producers Chris Harper and Nick Sidi.

Elliott’s productions for Elliott & Harper include Company at the Gielgud Theatre (winner of Olivier Award for Best Revival of a Musical, Evening Standard Award for Best Director and Critics Circle Award for Best Musical); Death of a Salesman (co-directed with Miranda Cromwell) at the Young Vic, transferring to The Piccadilly Theatre in the West End in Autumn 2019 and Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle at Wyndham’s Theatre.

Prior to forming Elliott & Harper, Elliott was an Associate Director at The National Theatre for ten years where she directed Angels in America at both the NT and on Broadway (Olivier and Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play); the NT, West End, and Broadway productions of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Olivier and Tony Awards for Best Director), and the co-director of War Horse at the NT, West End, and on Broadway (Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play), Other productions at the NT include The Light Princess, Women Beware Women, Saint Joan (Olivier Award for Best Revival, South Bank Show Award) and Pillars of the Community (Evening Standard Best Director Award).

Elliott was an Associate Director at the Royal Court, where her productions included Stoning Mary, Notes on Falling Leaves and The Sugar Syndrome. Prior to that, Marianne was Artistic Director of the Royal Exchange where she directed Port, Design for Living, Les Blancs, As You Like It, A Woman of No Importance, Deep Blue Sea and I Have Been Here Before. Additional productions directed by Elliott includes Sweet Bird of Youth at the Old Vic; Much Ado About Nothing for the RSC; and The Little Foxes at The Donmar Warehouse.