Producers Of GHOST OF JOHN MCCAIN Pen Open Letter To Meghan McCain

The producers of The Ghost of John McCain have penned an open letter to Meghan McCain inviting her to the production's opening night following her calling out the production on social media.

In a social media post, Meghan McCain wrote "This is trash - nothing more than a gross cash grab by mediocre desperate people."

Though the production has previously reached out to McCain, the producers have written an open-letter extending a formal invitation to opening night.

See the open letter below:

We write as the producers of The Ghost of John McCain: Meghan, can we get a do-over?

Your comments on our new musical leave us wondering, how can you evaluate a show without seeing it first?

As you might not be aware, this show was co-conceived by the late Grant Woods, former Arizona Attorney General and more to the point, your dad’s first Chief of Staff. We all saw Grant beautifully eulogize your father, alongside President Biden. Grant loved your dad. He would have never done anything he felt would besmirch your father’s legacy, nor would we. All three of us producers also admired your father, and now wish only to honor him.

No one knows better than you what a tremendous and wickedly salty sense of humor your father possessed. The comedy in our show intends to reflect his own love of satire. “Would Senator McCain find this funny?” was a constant refrain throughout the writing and rehearsal process. I like to think he would have been as amused as anyone by what we’ve created, even the more outrageous material. And it does get outrageous sometimes.

We believe art, broadly, and comedy, specifically, are essential tools for bridging ideological divides, fostering understanding, and even changing hearts and minds. Even at its most absurd, our show is making a point about the meaning of leadership and the importance of democracy – two topics about which your father was most passionate. An uproarious exploration of power, rivalry, and the human condition, The Ghost of John McCain is the ticket we need during the election cycle from hell.

We’d like to extend another heart-felt invitation to you and Ben, and hope you will be our guest at any performance at the Soho Playhouse. Or, if you’d prefer, please join us for Opening Night on Tuesday, September 24th.

After seeing it, we welcome any feedback you have. Knowing, however, how much humor, integrity, and reverence for your dad you possess, we have a hunch you may find this art form to be a wonderful way to celebrate a life well-lived and capture a political system at an extraordinary inflection point.

Thank you for your consideration! We hope to hear from you soon.

Sincerely,

Jason Rose, Max Fose, and Lynn Londen

Ghost of John McCain stars Jason Tam (John McCain), Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Hillary Clinton, Daughter-Wife, Sexy Lady Fox News Anchor, others), Ben Fankhauser (Roy Cohn, Lindsay Graham, Joe Biden, others), Zonya Love (Kamala Harris, Eva Peron, Karen), Luke Kolbe Mannikus (Donald Trump), Aaron Michael Ray (Donald Trump’s Brain & others) and understudies Gisela Adisa, Joshua David Robinson and Anthony Zambito. Check out photos of the cast in action below!

Featuring a book by Scott Elmegreen and a score by Drew Fornarola, Ghost of John McCain will hold its official opening night on Tuesday, September 24. The limited engagement will run through Election Day, with a final performance on Sunday, November 10.

With direction by Catie Davis and choreography by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, Ghost of John McCain thrusts the late Senator into an afterlife he never expected when he finds that “heaven” is inside Trump's brain. There, he encounters a "Greek Chorus" of iconic figures, including Hillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Perón, Teddy Roosevelt, Robert Jordan, Lindsey Graham, George W. Bush, Tiffany Trump, Grizabella from CATS, Barack Obama, Kanye West, Grant Woods, Elizabeth Warren, Taylor Swift, Joe Biden, Sarah Palin, Eric Trump, Clint Eastwood — and now Kamala Harris — who rebel against the former President's relentless demands for affirmation.

An uproarious exploration of power, rivalry, and the human condition, Ghost of John McCain is the ticket we need during the election cycle from hell. Ghost of John McCain was co-conceived by McCain's first chief of staff and the late Arizona Attorney General, Grant Woods, eulogist at McCain's service along with President Biden.

The creative team includes Lawrence E. Moten III (Scenic Design), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costume Design), Colleen Doherty (Lighting Design), Daniela Hart/Uptown Works NYC (Sound Design), Ashley Rae Callahan (Hair & Wig Design), Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting), and Vadim Feichtner will serve as Music Director and Additional Arranger. Additional creative team members include Orchestrations by Frank Galgano, Matt Castle, and Drew Fornarola; Arrangements by Drew Fornarola; General Management by Live Wire Theatrical; Production Management by Bethany Weinstein Stewert/Stewert Productions LLC; and Production Stage Management by Ralph Stan Lee.