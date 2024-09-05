News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 5, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 05, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2024 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 5, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, September 3
McNeal begins previews on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2024 Image

OTHELLO Starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal Sets Broadway Dates and Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award® winner and two-time Academy Award® winner Denzel Washington’s and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal’s return to Broadway in William Shakespeare’s Othello has found its Broadway home and set dates! . (more...)



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2024 Image

Photos: The Cast of THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
The Hills of California will begin previews Wednesday, September 11, 2024. The show's cast and team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand at the event. Check out photos here!. (more...)



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2024 Image

Photos: Alyssa Milano Meets the Press for CHICAGO Debut
by Bruce Glikas
The Broadway company of Chicago will soon welcome  Alyssa Milano making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, September 16, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre. See photos of Milano meeting the press ahead of her debut! 

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2024 Image

Photos: New WICKED Movie Character Posters
by Josh Sharpe
Universal has released new character posters for all of the main cast of the highly anticipated Wicked movie. The posters include new looks at Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, Madame Morrible, The Wizard, Boq, Nessarose, ShenShen, Pfannee, and Doctor Dillamond. It has also been revealed that a new trailer for the film will be dropping tomorrow, September 5.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2024 Image

How Is Patti LuPone Back on Broadway Without an Equity Card?
by Sidney Paterra
How is Patti LuPone now, in 2024, starring in a Broadway show without her Equity card? Has she rejoined Actors' Equity Association? We're breaking it down.. (more...)

Ben Platt & Noah Galvin Get Married: See Inside Their NYC Wedding
by Michael Major
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are married! The couple tied the knot in New York City over Labor Day weekend. Notable guests featured in the photos include Beanie Feldstein, Cynthia Erivo, Kathryn Gallagher, Nick Lieberman, and more. See the photos and Instagram post from inside the wedding now!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2024 Image

New Cast Members Will Join THE LION KING North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
The North American tour of Disney’s The Lion King will welcome Darnell Abraham as Mufasa, Juson Williams as Pumbaa, Erick D. Patrick as Simba, Thembelihle Cele as Nala and Sam Linda as Ed. Learn more about the cast here!. (more...

Rachel Bloom & Matthew Morrison to Join REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Rachel Bloom and Matthew Morrison will join Reefer Madness the Musical. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Full Cast Set For 2024-2025 COME FROM AWAY Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been revealed for the 2024-2025 touring production of COME FROM AWAY! See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

CHICAGO Will Welcome Sebastián Yatra as 'Billy Flynn'
by Stephi Wild
Chicago has announced that Latin music sensation Sebastián Yatra will make his Broadway debut as “Billy Flynn” beginning Monday, November 25 – Sunday, December 22, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2024 Image

Video: Marissa Bode is Nessarose in WICKED Movie Promo
by Josh Sharpe
A promo for Wicked has recently been released, shining a spotlight on Marissa Bode as the character of Nessarose in the highly anticipated screen adaptation. In the musical, Nessarose is the sister of Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo in the film.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2024 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"You matter to me,
Simple and plain and not much to ask from somebody...
you matter to me."

- Waitress

 



Videos