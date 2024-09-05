Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 5, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, September 3

McNeal begins previews on Broadway

OTHELLO Starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal Sets Broadway Dates and Theatre

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award® winner and two-time Academy Award® winner Denzel Washington’s and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal’s return to Broadway in William Shakespeare’s Othello has found its Broadway home and set dates! . (more...)

Photos: The Cast of THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA Meets the Press

by Bruce Glikas

The Hills of California will begin previews Wednesday, September 11, 2024. The show's cast and team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand at the event. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Alyssa Milano Meets the Press for CHICAGO Debut

by Bruce Glikas

The Broadway company of Chicago will soon welcome Alyssa Milano making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, September 16, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre. See photos of Milano meeting the press ahead of her debut!

Photos: New WICKED Movie Character Posters

by Josh Sharpe

Universal has released new character posters for all of the main cast of the highly anticipated Wicked movie. The posters include new looks at Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, Madame Morrible, The Wizard, Boq, Nessarose, ShenShen, Pfannee, and Doctor Dillamond. It has also been revealed that a new trailer for the film will be dropping tomorrow, September 5.. (more...)

How Is Patti LuPone Back on Broadway Without an Equity Card?

by Sidney Paterra

How is Patti LuPone now, in 2024, starring in a Broadway show without her Equity card? Has she rejoined Actors' Equity Association? We're breaking it down.. (more...)

Ben Platt & Noah Galvin Get Married: See Inside Their NYC Wedding

by Michael Major

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are married! The couple tied the knot in New York City over Labor Day weekend. Notable guests featured in the photos include Beanie Feldstein, Cynthia Erivo, Kathryn Gallagher, Nick Lieberman, and more. See the photos and Instagram post from inside the wedding now!. (more...)

New Cast Members Will Join THE LION KING North American Tour

by Stephi Wild

The North American tour of Disney’s The Lion King will welcome Darnell Abraham as Mufasa, Juson Williams as Pumbaa, Erick D. Patrick as Simba, Thembelihle Cele as Nala and Sam Linda as Ed. Learn more about the cast here!. (more...)

Rachel Bloom & Matthew Morrison to Join REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Rachel Bloom and Matthew Morrison will join Reefer Madness the Musical. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Full Cast Set For 2024-2025 COME FROM AWAY Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The full cast has been revealed for the 2024-2025 touring production of COME FROM AWAY! See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

by Stephi Wild

Chicago has announced that Latin music sensation Sebastián Yatra will make his Broadway debut as “Billy Flynn” beginning Monday, November 25 – Sunday, December 22, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre.. ( more...

Video: Marissa Bode is Nessarose in WICKED Movie Promo

by Josh Sharpe

A promo for Wicked has recently been released, shining a spotlight on Marissa Bode as the character of Nessarose in the highly anticipated screen adaptation. In the musical, Nessarose is the sister of Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo in the film.

