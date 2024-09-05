Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 5, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 5, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
OTHELLO Starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal Sets Broadway Dates and Theatre
Photos: The Cast of THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA Meets the Press
Photos: Alyssa Milano Meets the Press for CHICAGO Debut
Photos: New WICKED Movie Character Posters
by Josh Sharpe
Universal has released new character posters for all of the main cast of the highly anticipated Wicked movie. The posters include new looks at Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, Madame Morrible, The Wizard, Boq, Nessarose, ShenShen, Pfannee, and Doctor Dillamond. It has also been revealed that a new trailer for the film will be dropping tomorrow, September 5.. (more...)
How Is Patti LuPone Back on Broadway Without an Equity Card?
by Sidney Paterra
How is Patti LuPone now, in 2024, starring in a Broadway show without her Equity card? Has she rejoined Actors' Equity Association? We're breaking it down.. (more...)
Ben Platt & Noah Galvin Get Married: See Inside Their NYC Wedding
by Michael Major
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are married! The couple tied the knot in New York City over Labor Day weekend. Notable guests featured in the photos include Beanie Feldstein, Cynthia Erivo, Kathryn Gallagher, Nick Lieberman, and more. See the photos and Instagram post from inside the wedding now!. (more...)
New Cast Members Will Join THE LION KING North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
The North American tour of Disney’s The Lion King will welcome Darnell Abraham as Mufasa, Juson Williams as Pumbaa, Erick D. Patrick as Simba, Thembelihle Cele as Nala and Sam Linda as Ed. Learn more about the cast here!. (more...)
Rachel Bloom & Matthew Morrison to Join REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Rachel Bloom and Matthew Morrison will join Reefer Madness the Musical. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Full Cast Set For 2024-2025 COME FROM AWAY Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been revealed for the 2024-2025 touring production of COME FROM AWAY! See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Video: Marissa Bode is Nessarose in WICKED Movie Promo
by Josh Sharpe
A promo for Wicked has recently been released, shining a spotlight on Marissa Bode as the character of Nessarose in the highly anticipated screen adaptation. In the musical, Nessarose is the sister of Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo in the film.
