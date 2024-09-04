Photos: New WICKED Movie Character Posters; New Trailer Coming Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Universal has released new character posters for all of the main cast of the highly anticipated Wicked movie.

The posters include new looks at Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, Madame Morrible, The Wizard, Boq, Nessarose, ShenShen, Pfannee, and Doctor Dillamond. It has also been revealed that a new trailer for the film will be dropping tomorrow, September 5. Stay tuned for the trailer and take a look at the posters below!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode plays Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage will be playing Dr. Dillamond in the film.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked: Part One will be released on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is second scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.