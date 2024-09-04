Video: Marissa Bode is Nessarose in WICKED Movie Promo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A promo for Wicked has recently been released, shining a spotlight on Marissa Bode as the character of Nessarose in the highly anticipated screen adaptation. In the musical, Nessarose is the sister of Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo in the film.

"Representation, to me, after becoming physically disabled, was slim to none, basically," the actress shares in the promo."The fact that they're casting a disabled actor in Wicked, I think is so important." Like her character, Bode is a wheelchair user.

The video includes some behind-the-scenes shots of Bode in her wheelchair flying in the air. "I was having the time of my life," she said. "I'm so honored to be that representation for a lot of people growing up."

Watch the promo and stay tuned for a new trailer for Wicked dropping tomorrow, September 5. Take a look at Nessarose's character poster below!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked: Part One will be released on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.