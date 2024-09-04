Photos: Alyssa Milano Meets the Press for CHICAGO Debut

Get Tickets from: $78

The Broadway company of Chicago will soon welcome Alyssa Milano making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, September 16, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre.

See photos of Milano meeting the press ahead of her debut!

She will play an 8-week limited engagement through Sunday, November 10, 2024. Chicago is Broadway’s longest running American musical in Broadway history.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas