OTHELLO Starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal Sets Broadway Dates and Theatre

Tony Award® winner and two-time Academy Award® winner Denzel Washington’s and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal’s return to Broadway in William Shakespeare’s Othello has found its Broadway home and set dates!

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, and also featuring Molly Osborne as ‘Desdemona’, the production will play Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre beginning previews on Monday, February 24, 2025 for a Sunday, March 23, 2025 opening night, playing a strictly limited 15-week engagement at the Barrymore through Sunday, June 8.

The Barrymore was last home to Othello almost 90 years ago when a production played in rep with Macbeth in September and October of 1935.

Members of the Othello Priority List will have presale tickets available exclusively starting Thursday, September 12 at 10 AM ET through Friday, September 13 at 9:59 AM ET. To sign up to be on the Priority List and to get additional news about Othello, please visit www.othellobway.com.

After the Othello Priority List presale, tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, September 13 at 12 PM ET at www.telecharge.com, by calling 212 239 6200, or at www.othellobway.com.

Complete casting for Othello will be announced soon.