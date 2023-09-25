Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 25, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.



Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 2 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 3 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/17/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/17/23

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 23, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, September 27
Purlie Victorious opens on Broadway
The cast of Harmony on Broadway meets the press

Thursday, September 28
Melissa Ethridge: My Window opens on Broadway
The cast of The Garden of Anuncia meets the press

Sunday, October 1
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!

As we enter the final months of 2023, all eyes are already on the lineup for the new Broadway season! Many Broadway productions have already revealed full details of their upcoming engagements. Check out a full list of what's to come on Broadway in 2024 and be sure to check back as more engagements are added to the list! (more...)

See Which Celebs Are Taking The Stage For the 2023 Broadway Fall/Winter Season
by A.A. Cristi
Every season, more than a few household names swing through the Theatre District to perform alongside all of our Broadway faves! See which stars are making their mark on midtown for the Fall/Winter 2023 season here! (more...)

Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
by Jennifer Ashley Tepper
Do you have a burning Broadway question? Dying to know more about an obscure Broadway fact? Broadway historian and self-proclaimed theatre nerd Jennifer Ashley Tepper is here to help with her new series, Broadway Deep Dive. (more...)

Video: Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
by BroadwayWorldTV
BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats up the new cast of gods and men taking over at the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown!

Photos: First Look at JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at the world premiere of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh, opening Tuesday, October 3 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the rest of the cast in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends. Check out these stunning photos from the highly anticipated production, giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect on stage.. (more...)

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
"I love the road! I believe in it. It's very difficult, very challenging, but deeply rewarding as well," stage and screen favorite Richard Thomas told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.. (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Breaking The Internet with Ian Paget
by Jayke Workman
The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Listen: Ingrid Michaelson Releases 'If This Is Love' From THE NOTEBOOK
by Stephi Wild
Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson released a single of “If This Is Love,” her song from the Broadway-bound new musical The Notebook. Listen to the song here!. (more...

Fundraiser Launched to Raise Money For the Family of the Late Michael McGrath
by Stephi Wild
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with financial difficulties suffered by the family of the late Michael McGrath following his sudden passing.. (more...)

Julia Mattison and Drew Gehling Tie The Knot
by Stephi Wild
Julia Mattison and Drew Gehling are officially married! Mattison took to Instagram to share the news and photos from the big day!. (more...

Starry Lineup Set For the Broadway Flea Market Autograph Table and Photo Booth
by Stephi Wild
The Autograph Table and Photo Booth will return this year to the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction in New York City’s Theater District on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Find out which stars you can meet here!. (more...)

André Bishop Will Step Down as Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater
by Nicole Rosky
Andre Bishop, who has served as Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater since July 2013, and first joined the organization as Artistic Director in January 1992, will depart the organization in June 2025. (more...

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
by Michael Major
Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Reneé Rapp and more will bring the Mean Girls musical to the big screen this January! (more...

Jayne Houdyshell

Jayne Houdyshell began her acting career performing a wide range of plays in regional theaters across the country. In 2016, she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her work in The Humans. Other honors for her stage performances include two Drama Desk Awards and two Obie Awards. Houdyshell’s film credits include The Humans, Little Women, Downsizing, The Chaperone, and Garden State. She can currently be seen in the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Catherine Zeta-Jones
John Weidman
Christopher Reeve 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Anything you do, let it come from you. Then it will be new. Give us more to see."

-Sunday in the Park with George


Recommended For You