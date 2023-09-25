Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 25, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Listen: Ingrid Michaelson Releases 'If This Is Love' From THE NOTEBOOK
by Stephi Wild
Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson released a single of “If This Is Love,” her song from the Broadway-bound new musical The Notebook. Listen to the song here!. (more...)
Fundraiser Launched to Raise Money For the Family of the Late Michael McGrath
by Stephi Wild
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with financial difficulties suffered by the family of the late Michael McGrath following his sudden passing.. (more...)
Julia Mattison and Drew Gehling Tie The Knot
by Stephi Wild
Julia Mattison and Drew Gehling are officially married! Mattison took to Instagram to share the news and photos from the big day!. (more...)
Starry Lineup Set For the Broadway Flea Market Autograph Table and Photo Booth
by Stephi Wild
The Autograph Table and Photo Booth will return this year to the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction in New York City’s Theater District on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Find out which stars you can meet here!. (more...)
André Bishop Will Step Down as Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater
by Nicole Rosky
Andre Bishop, who has served as Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater since July 2013, and first joined the organization as Artistic Director in January 1992, will depart the organization in June 2025. (more...)
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
by Michael Major
Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Reneé Rapp and more will bring the Mean Girls musical to the big screen this January! (more...)
Jayne Houdyshell
Jayne Houdyshell began her acting career performing a wide range of plays in regional theaters across the country. In 2016, she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her work in The Humans. Other honors for her stage performances include two Drama Desk Awards and two Obie Awards. Houdyshell’s film credits include The Humans, Little Women, Downsizing, The Chaperone, and Garden State. She can currently be seen in the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.
Other birthdays on this date include:
Catherine Zeta-Jones
John Weidman
Christopher Reeve
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Anything you do, let it come from you. Then it will be new. Give us more to see."
-Sunday in the Park with George
