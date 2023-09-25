Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 23, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, September 27

Purlie Victorious opens on Broadway

The cast of Harmony on Broadway meets the press Thursday, September 28

Melissa Ethridge: My Window opens on Broadway

The cast of The Garden of Anuncia meets the press Sunday, October 1

Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at the world premiere of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh, opening Tuesday, October 3 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Listen: Ingrid Michaelson Releases 'If This Is Love' From THE NOTEBOOK

by Stephi Wild

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson released a single of “If This Is Love,” her song from the Broadway-bound new musical The Notebook. Listen to the song here!. (more...)

Fundraiser Launched to Raise Money For the Family of the Late Michael McGrath

by Stephi Wild

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with financial difficulties suffered by the family of the late Michael McGrath following his sudden passing.. (more...)

Julia Mattison and Drew Gehling Tie The Knot

by Stephi Wild

Julia Mattison and Drew Gehling are officially married! Mattison took to Instagram to share the news and photos from the big day!. (more...)

Starry Lineup Set For the Broadway Flea Market Autograph Table and Photo Booth

by Stephi Wild

The Autograph Table and Photo Booth will return this year to the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction in New York City’s Theater District on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Find out which stars you can meet here!. (more...)

André Bishop Will Step Down as Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater

by Nicole Rosky

Andre Bishop, who has served as Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater since July 2013, and first joined the organization as Artistic Director in January 1992, will depart the organization in June 2025. (more...)

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January

by Michael Major

Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Reneé Rapp and more will bring the Mean Girls musical to the big screen this January! (more...)

Jayne Houdyshell

Jayne Houdyshell began her acting career performing a wide range of plays in regional theaters across the country. In 2016, she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her work in The Humans. Other honors for her stage performances include two Drama Desk Awards and two Obie Awards. Houdyshell’s film credits include The Humans, Little Women, Downsizing, The Chaperone, and Garden State. She can currently be seen in the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Catherine Zeta-Jones

John Weidman

Christopher Reeve

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Anything you do, let it come from you. Then it will be new. Give us more to see." -Sunday in the Park with George