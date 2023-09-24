Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Breaking The Internet with Ian Paget

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some amazing Bway announcements, brought to you by my wonderful friends at BroadwayWorld. Then I am joined by performer and internet sensation, Ian Paget!

Ian has performed in multiple Broadway shows, as well as on many tv/film spots like Lip Sync Battle and Saturday Night Live. We talk about his journey from NYC to the West coast, and his rise to internet fame, garnering over 2.5 million followers on TikTok. Ian shares about his upbringing in the UK, and how grateful he is for having such an incredibly supportive family as a young artist, and he opens up about going through a breakup so publicly. Ian is such a sweetheart, U don't wanna miss this episode!



