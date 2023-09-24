Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Breaking The Internet with Ian Paget

Join Jayke Workman and Ian Paget for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Sep. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 2 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo 3 What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 4 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Breaking The Internet with Ian Paget

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some amazing Bway announcements, brought to you by my wonderful friends at BroadwayWorld. Then I am joined by performer and internet sensation, Ian Paget!

Ian has performed in multiple Broadway shows, as well as on many tv/film spots like Lip Sync Battle and Saturday Night Live. We talk about his journey from NYC to the West coast, and his rise to internet fame, garnering over 2.5 million followers on TikTok. Ian shares about his upbringing in the UK, and how grateful he is for having such an incredibly supportive family as a young artist, and he opens up about going through a breakup so publicly. Ian is such a sweetheart, U don't wanna miss this episode!






Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Breaking The Internet with Ian Paget Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Breaking The Internet with Ian Paget

I am joined by performer and internet sensation, Ian Paget! Ian has performed in multiple Broadway shows, as well as on many tv/film spots like Lip Sync Battle and Saturday Night Live. We talk about his journey from NYC to the West coast, and his rise to internet fame, garnering over 2.5 million followers on TikTok.

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Getting Murphy Made with Matthew Murphy Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Getting Murphy Made with Matthew Murphy

In this episode, I am joined by renowned Broadway photographer, Matthew Murphy! Matt is an incredible artist with 65 Broadway credits to his name as Production Photographer. We chat about his upbringing and background as a dancer with American Ballet Theatre, and how it has informed his work as a photographer.

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ben Bogen Is a Teenage Dream Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ben Bogen Is a Teenage Dream

Listen to the latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys hosted by Jake Workman. Jayke is Joined by Bway performer and teacher, Ben Bogen! Ben shares about his time in Frozen on Broadway, and covering multiple roles in the national tour and off-broadway companies of Jersey Boys, including Frankie Valli.

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Green To Celine with Jackie Burns Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Green To Celine with Jackie Burns

Jayke is joined by Bway icon Jackie Burns to talk all about her incredible career! Jackie holds the distinction of being the longest-running Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and has become recognized as the face of the show (the green face of course). But Elphie is not the only role originated by Idina Menzel that Jackie has played, as she went on to replace Idina in Broadway's If/Then in the role of Elizabeth.

From This Author - Jayke Workman

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Breaking The Internet with Ian PagetExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Breaking The Internet with Ian Paget
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Getting Murphy Made with Matthew MurphyExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Getting Murphy Made with Matthew Murphy
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ben Bogen Is a Teenage DreamExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ben Bogen Is a Teenage Dream
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Green To Celine with Jackie BurnsExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Green To Celine with Jackie Burns

Videos

Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HAMILTON

Recommended For You