Starry Lineup Set For the Broadway Flea Market Autograph Table and Photo Booth

The Autograph Table and Photo Booth will return this year to the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction in New York City’s Theater District on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Plus, in the week leading up to the event, fans can participate in the online #FleaBay auction, keeping the beloved Broadway fan event accessible to theater lovers across the country.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, is set for 10 am - 7 pm.

The Autograph Table & Photo Booth lineup of Broadway favorites eager to meet fans at their Broadway happy place is set to include industry luminaries Tituss Burgess, Danny Burstein, David Byrne, Charlotte d'Amboise, Claybourne Elder, Harvey Fierstein, Ann Harada, Cherry Jones, Beth Leavel, Howard McGillan, Debra Monk, Lauren Patten, Michael Urie and Adrienne Warren.

They’ll be joined by actors currently lighting up the Great Bright Way including David Abeles (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child); Sonya Balsara (Aladdin); DeMarius Copes (Some Like It Hot); Lorna Courtney (& Juliet); Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot); Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors); John Dossett (Wicked); Steve Haggard (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child); Vincent Jamal Hooper (The Lion King); Zoe Jensen (Six); Elijah Rhea Johnson (MJ); McKenzie Kurtz (Wicked); Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet); Casey Likes (Back to the Future: The Musical); Jose Llana (Here Lies Love); Michael Maliakel (Aladdin); Kimberly Marable (Chicago); Alli Mauzey (Kimberly Akimbo); Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo); Michele Pawk (Wicked); Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical); Austin Scott (& Juliet); Dennis Stowe (Aladdin); Paulo Szot (& Juliet) and L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King). Appearances subject to change.

A new cast of performers appears every hour between 11 am and 2 pm on the deck of Junior’s on West 45th Street at Shubert Alley. The effervescent duo of Jim Caruso, host of Jim Caruso’s Cast Party at Birdland, and Ben Cameron, host of Broadway Sessions at the Green Room 42, are set to host the table. See the schedule of Autograph Table appearances at broadwaycares.org/autographtable.

For Broadway fans who can’t attend the event in person, Broadway Cares is once again offering exciting theatrical keepsakes and collectibles exclusively through FleaBay, our flea market-inspired eBay store at broadwaycares.org/fleabay. FleaBay lots will be listed at random intervals beginning Monday, September 25, through the night of Sunday, October 1. Items will be available for immediate purchase through eBay’s “Buy It Now” and are designed to capture the fun of the search and surprises of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. Quantities are extremely limited.



The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings more than three decades ago with two tables set up by cast members of A Chorus Line outside their stage door in Shubert Alley. Now, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers.

Last year’s event raised a record-breaking $1,043,825. Since 1987, the 36 editions of the event have raised more than $17.5 million.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is supported by Broadway Cares corporate sponsors The New York Times and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at tiktok.com/@bcefa and at youtube.com/BCEFA.