Starry Lineup Set For the Broadway Flea Market Autograph Table and Photo Booth

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will take place on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo 3 What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 4 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!

BC/EFA
Click Here for More on BC/EFA

The Autograph Table and Photo Booth will return this year to the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction in New York City’s Theater District on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Plus, in the week leading up to the event, fans can participate in the online #FleaBay auction, keeping the beloved Broadway fan event accessible to theater lovers across the country.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, is set for 10 am - 7 pm.

The Autograph Table & Photo Booth lineup of Broadway favorites eager to meet fans at their Broadway happy place is set to include industry luminaries Tituss Burgess, Danny Burstein, David Byrne, Charlotte d'Amboise, Claybourne Elder, Harvey Fierstein, Ann Harada, Cherry Jones, Beth Leavel, Howard McGillan, Debra Monk, Lauren Patten, Michael Urie and Adrienne Warren.

They’ll be joined by actors currently lighting up the Great Bright Way including David Abeles (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child); Sonya Balsara (Aladdin); DeMarius Copes (Some Like It Hot); Lorna Courtney (& Juliet); Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot); Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors); John Dossett (Wicked); Steve Haggard (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child); Vincent Jamal Hooper (The Lion King); Zoe Jensen (Six); Elijah Rhea Johnson (MJ); McKenzie Kurtz (Wicked); Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet); Casey Likes (Back to the Future: The Musical); Jose Llana (Here Lies Love); Michael Maliakel (Aladdin); Kimberly Marable (Chicago); Alli Mauzey (Kimberly Akimbo); Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo); Michele Pawk (Wicked); Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical); Austin Scott (& Juliet); Dennis Stowe (Aladdin); Paulo Szot (& Juliet) and L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King). Appearances subject to change.

A new cast of performers appears every hour between 11 am and 2 pm on the deck of Junior’s on West 45th Street at Shubert Alley. The effervescent duo of Jim Caruso, host of Jim Caruso’s Cast Party at Birdland, and Ben Cameron, host of Broadway Sessions at the Green Room 42, are set to host the table. See the schedule of Autograph Table appearances at broadwaycares.org/autographtable.

For Broadway fans who can’t attend the event in person, Broadway Cares is once again offering exciting theatrical keepsakes and collectibles exclusively through FleaBay, our flea market-inspired eBay store at broadwaycares.org/fleabay. FleaBay lots will be listed at random intervals beginning Monday, September 25, through the night of Sunday, October 1. Items will be available for immediate purchase through eBay’s “Buy It Now” and are designed to capture the fun of the search and surprises of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. Quantities are extremely limited.


The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings more than three decades ago with two tables set up by cast members of A Chorus Line outside their stage door in Shubert Alley. Now, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers.

Last year’s event raised a record-breaking $1,043,825. Since 1987, the 36 editions of the event have raised more than $17.5 million.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is supported by Broadway Cares corporate sponsors The New York Times and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at tiktok.com/@bcefa and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

 



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Photo
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert

A bevy of Broadway’s brightest stars joined forces earlier this week for NextGen Spotlight, a concert directed and hosted by actor Jelani Remy (Back to the Future) for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ NextGen Advocates. In this video, check out highlights from the show!

2
Lesli Margherita More Join BC/EFA NextGen Spotlight Photo
Lesli Margherita More Join BC/EFA NextGen Spotlight

Broadway stars have joined the lineup of NextGen Spotlight, a concert directed and hosted by actor Jelani Remy for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ NextGen Advocates. Find out who is performing at the event here!

3
& JULIET, HERE LIES LOVE & More to Join Broadway Flea Market Photo
& JULIET, HERE LIES LOVE & More to Join Broadway Flea Market

It’s time to visit your Broadway happy place. The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will return to the heart of New York City’s Theater District with unique collectables, unparalleled experiences and celebrated stars on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

4
Video: Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Photo
Video: Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale

The dynamic finale featured Mykal Kilgore performing his high energy original song “Came Here for Love” with Bares-specific lyrics provided by Kyle Ewalt.Check it out the full video here.

More Hot Stories For You

E. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK ReadingE. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK Reading
Tony Nominee Rose Gregorio Passes Away at 97Tony Nominee Rose Gregorio Passes Away at 97
Seth MacFarlane Partners With Entertainment Community Fund to Raise $10 Million for Industry WorkersSeth MacFarlane Partners With Entertainment Community Fund to Raise $10 Million for Industry Workers
Robyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry ReadingsRobyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry Readings

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
CHICAGO

Recommended For You