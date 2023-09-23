See Which Celebs Are Taking The Stage For the 2023 Broadway Fall/Winter Season

By: Sep. 23, 2023

See Which Celebs Are Taking The Stage For the 2023 Broadway Fall/Winter Season

Every season, more than a few household names swing through the Theatre District to perform alongside all of our Broadway faves! See which stars are making their mark on midtown for the Fall/Winter 2023 season here!

Melissa Ethridge

Melissa Ethridge

Rock legend Melissa Ethridge brings her story to Broadway this season in her new one-woman show, Melissa Ethridge: My Window, an intimate experience that invites theatergoers into an exhilarating evening of storytelling and music. From tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights – with all of life's hits and deep cuts between – Etheridge will open her heart and soul on stage to fearlessly dazzle audiences of all generations.

Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter icon Daniel Radcliffe brings his magic back to Broadway this season in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. Starring opposite Tony Award-winner Lindsay Mendez and Tony and Emmy-nominated actor, Jonathan Groff, the show tells the story of how three friends' lives and friendship change over the course of 20 years and features some of the legendary composer's most personal and autobiographical songs. (more...)

Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito returns to Roundabout Theatre Company in I Need That, starring alongside his daughter, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas in a deeply human new comedy from playwright Theresa Rebeck and director Moritz von Stuelpnagel, the team behind Bernhardt/Hamlet.

Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Natalie Gold

Emmy Award-winner Sarah Paulson will join television stars Corey Stoll (House of Cards) and Natalie Gold (Succession), along with young newcomer Alyssa Emily Marvin for Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins' Appropriate. In this American drama, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, when a family is forced to face the ghosts of their past. (more...)
 

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow

Legendary songwriter and showman, Barry Manilow, returns to Broadway this season with Harmony, a new musical co-written by Bruce Sussman. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites, including leading lady Sierra Boggess and Funny Girl breakout, Julie Benko. 

Andrew Rannells & Josh Gad

Andrew Rannells & Josh Gad

The original stars of The Book of Mormon together again, in a hilarious new musical about an unintentionally hilarious new musical! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells – who became pretty famous on Broadway and then extremely super famous out in Hollywood – are coming back to their musical theater roots, putting on a show together because they just love each other so damn much. And what did they pick? A hilarious new musical from the guys who wrote Beetlejuice and the guy who directed Beetlejuice and Moulin Rouge. It's the story of two best pals named Bud and Doug who put on a show together because they just love each other so damn much. It's art imitating life imitating art! And it's the funniest thing to come to Broadway since 1448! (Which is the year the printing press was invented by Johannes Gutenberg, who is the subject of the musical that Bud and Doug write, but that's not important right now.)

Leslie Odom, Jr. 

Leslie Odom, Jr. broked out of the room where it happens with his Tony Award-winning turn as Aaron Burr in the international smash, Hamilton. This season, the electrifying star leads the new Broadway production of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis, staged by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.



