Video: Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer

"If I am responsible for bringing someone to see their first musical theatre performance on Broadway... that I get to be a part of that still blows my mind," music star Betty Who recently told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I especially love leaving an impression on young people, because when you show kids the magic that theatre can be, it stays with them for the rest of their lives. I know what that feels like."

Earlier this month Who joined the company of Hadestown on Broadway alongside Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer as Persephone, Hades and Eurydice respectively. Below, watch as all three chat about joining the cast of the hit musical.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

