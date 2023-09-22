Julia Mattison and Drew Gehling Tie The Knot

Mattison took to Instagram to share the news and photos from the big day!

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Julia Mattison and Drew Gehling are officially married! Mattison took to Instagram to share the news and photos from the big day!

"I got to marry the love of my life at Summer Camp, where we played music with our friends and family all weekend and laughed until we hurt, we zip-lined into the lake on the morning of our wedding day, and ended the day playing Street Fighter and eating Gushers and laughing some more..." she writes.

Check out the photos below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia Mattison (@juliamat)

The pair have been together since 2017, and announced their engagement in January 2022.

Drew Gehling created the role of Dr. Pomatter in the A.R.T. production of Waitress. Broadway: On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: A Minister's Wife (Lexy), Lincoln Center; Billy & Ray (Sistrom), Vineyard Theatre; I Believe, Lincoln Center; Anne of Green Gables (Gilbert Blythe), Lortel. Regional: Johnny Baseball, A.R.T.; Moby Dick; Jersey Boys; Hello Dolly, Paper Mill; Utah Shakespeare. Workshops: American Psycho, The Searchers, Big Fish, Sunset Boulevard. TV/Film: "Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight" (HBO), "30 Rock," "Smash," "The Daily Show," "Unsung Carolyn Leigh" (Live from Lincoln Center). Carnegie Mellon University.

Julia Mattison's stage credits include the 2011 Broadway revival of Godspell, the 2020 Off-Broadway production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and more!



