Fundraiser Launched to Raise Money For the Family of the Late Michael McGrath

The veteran actor passed away on Thursday, September 14th at his home in Bloomfield, NJ.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Fundraiser Launched to Raise Money For the Family of the Late Michael McGrath

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with financial difficulties suffered by the family of the late Michael McGrath following his sudden passing.

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported last week, the veteran actor passed away on Thursday, September 14th at his home in Bloomfield, NJ. He was 65 years old.

McGrath's daughter, Katie McGrath, has set up the fundraiser to help aid her mother, Michael's wife, with costs as she grapples with this hard time.

"Due to the unexpected nature of his death, certain financial protections were not put in place— which means my mother is left with some difficulty," she writes.

"My dad was set to start a new job in just a few weeks; they were very much anticipating this new income of his. And while my mom plans to continue working, she does not have a job lined up. And in this business, it could be some time before she does."

She is urging anyone who can to donate any amount they are able. At press time, over $31,000 has been donated.

Read more or make a donation on the GoFundMe page here.

Read Michael McGrath's full obituary here and remember him with video highlights from his career here.

About Michael McGrath

Michael McGrath received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance as Cookie McGee in Nice Work If You Can Get It. For originating the role of Patsy in the original Broadway cast of Monty Python's Spamalot, he received Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations.

McGrath originated the role of Mr. Simmons in Memphis (Broadway, 2009). He has been an ensemble member and understudy for many shows, including My Favorite Year, Swinging on a Star and Little Me. He has appeared in the musicals Anything Goes as Moonface Martin and in Wonderful Town.

His Off-Broadway credits include New York City Center Encores: Du Barry was a Lady, and Stephen Sondheim's Follies.

In 2017, he starred as Ralph Kramden in the musical stage adaptation of the classic sitcom, The Honeymooners. On television, McGrath was best known as the announcer and sidekick on The Martin Short Show.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, actress Toni Di Buono and daughter, actress Katie Claire McGrath. We’ll see you on the Bright Side of Life Patsy.



