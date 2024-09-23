Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, September 25

Romeo & Juliet begins previews on Broadway

Left On Tenth begins previews on Broadway

Saturday, September 28

Sunset Blvd. begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, September 29

The Hills of California opens on Broadway

Video: & JULIET's Philippe Arroyo & Ben Jackson Walker Show Off Their Broadway Crib

In this video, watch as Ben Jackson Walker and Philippe Arroyo welcome us to their Broadway crib with a champagne toast and an inside look at their lucky Nicholas Cage pillow, bedazzled guitar, character bobbleheads, and of course, cherished gifts from fans.

SUNSET BOULEVARD Will Release Cast Recording Next Month; Listen to the First Song!

To mark the show's Broadway premiere at the St. James Theatre, starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award® nominee Nicole Scherzinger, a new cast recording, 'SUNSET BLVD: THE ALBUM', will be released Friday, October 25.

Photos: Touring Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT, Beginning Performances Tonight

All new photos have been released of the principal cast of Some Like It Hot on tour, featuring Matt Loehr as Joe/Josephine, Tavis Kordell as Jerry/Daphne, and Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Sugar.

Video: SUNSET BOULEVARD Cast Seen Rehearsing Title Number Outside the Theatre

Tom Francis and the Sunset Boulevard ensemble were spotted outside of the St. James Theatre rehearsing the number, potentially giving insight to how it will be performed once the production begins previews. Watch a video now!

WICKED Movies to Further Develop the Character of Nessarose

The upcoming Wicked movies will be taking the characterization of Elphaba's sister Nessarose to the next level, using their longer screen time to further develop the character from the stage show.

ROMEO + JULIET Releases Floor Seats and Sets Rush and Lottery Policies

ROMEO + JULIET will release a limited number of floor seats for every performance of Sam Gold's production starring Emmy Award winner Kit Connor and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler. Plus learn more about the show's rush and lottery policies!

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Full WARRIORS Album Tracklist

Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed the complete tracklist for his upcoming WARRIORS album with Eisa Davis. The tracklist reveal follows the announcement that Ms. Lauryn Hill will be joining the album as Cyrus of Gramercy Riffs. The cast also includes Phillipa Soo, Busta Rhymes, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Nas, Billy Porter, and more.

Videos You Missed This Week: SUNSET BOULEVARD, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More

It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! As the Fall 2024 season gets into full swing, many productions that open in the coming months are hosting events with their casts and creative teams. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending September 20, 2024 with videos from Sunset Boulevard, The Hills of California, Big Gay Jamboree, Maybe Happy Ending and more!

Photos/Video: 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos Makes Broadway Debut in ALADDIN

The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos, made her Broadway debut last night, September 19, in a surprise one-night-only appearance in Aladdin, following the inaugural episode of "The Golden Bachelorette." Check out photos and video from her Broadway debut here!

