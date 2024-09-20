Photos/Video: 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos Makes Broadway Debut in ALADDIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos, made her Broadway debut last night, September 19, in a surprise one-night-only appearance in Aladdin, following the inaugural episode of “The Golden Bachelorette.” Check out photos and video from her Broadway debut here!

On Thursday, Vassos appeared alongside Adi Roy (Aladdin) and Sonya Balsara (Jasmine) as the matchmaking Fortune Teller. After the performance, The Golden Bachelorette joined the entire company of Aladdin for a bow, and Michael James Scott (Genie) stepped forward to ask her if she would “accept these roses,” in traditional Bachelorette fashion before presenting her with an overflowing bouquet.

“The Golden Bachelorette” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Streams the next day on Hulu.

Photo Credit: