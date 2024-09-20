WICKED Movies to Further Develop the Character of Nessarose

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The upcoming Wicked movies will be taking the characterization of Elphaba's sister to the next level. According to a new feature in Variety with Nessarose actress Marissa Bode, the films will use their longer screen time to further develop the character from the stage show.

“It definitely helps give her more of an arc, because she’s not just the bratty little spoiled sister," Bode told Variety. “Obviously, it’s a beautiful musical and I love the stage musical, but you don’t really get to see little moments in the bond between the two sisters very much, or just their love for one another... It humanizes Nessa as character, and shows how much she cares about people..."

Bode is the first wheelchair user to play the role of Nessa, who also uses a wheelchair in the story. The actress says it is a role she is "genuinely so honored" to take on. "Seeing somebody authentically cast like that on screen is just so important, especially in something so cool and so magical as ‘Wicked," she added.

The performer also teased that some other changes are in store for the character, particularly in the second half of the film when, in the original musical, Nessa gains the ability to walk. This will be addressed in a new way for Bode's Nessa, but she says she is "very happy with the changes that have been made, for sure.” Read the full piece at Variety and watch a featurette with Bode below.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!