Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 18, 2026- First Look At Ariana Madix in JUST IN TIME and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we round up yesterday's hottest theatre news to get your day started right. Here's what you need to know:

We've got an exclusive first listen to 'You're a Gay Guy' from Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, plus another exclusive track featuring Zachary Noah Piser singing 'Simon's Bar Mitzvah' from the Finn and Ursetti song cycle. On Broadway, Ariana Madix is back on stage as Connie Francis in Just in Time, while Paranormal Activity celebrated its opening and Pre-Existing Condition opened off-Broadway.

In other news, a federal judge ordered 30 days' notice before any major changes at the Kennedy Center, and J. Harrison Ghee is taking a medical leave from the Oh, Mary! tour. Plus, check out Benny Blanco's hilarious audition for the Annie revival on Fallon and Hamilton's halftime performance at the Giants game!