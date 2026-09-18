Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 18, 2026- First Look At Ariana Madix in JUST IN TIME and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we round up yesterday's hottest theatre news to get your day started right. Here's what you need to know:
We've got an exclusive first listen to 'You're a Gay Guy' from Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, plus another exclusive track featuring Zachary Noah Piser singing 'Simon's Bar Mitzvah' from the Finn and Ursetti song cycle. On Broadway, Ariana Madix is back on stage as Connie Francis in Just in Time, while Paranormal Activity celebrated its opening and Pre-Existing Condition opened off-Broadway.
In other news, a federal judge ordered 30 days' notice before any major changes at the Kennedy Center, and J. Harrison Ghee is taking a medical leave from the Oh, Mary! tour. Plus, check out Benny Blanco's hilarious audition for the Annie revival on Fallon and Hamilton's halftime performance at the Giants game!
|Coming Up
Sunday, September 20
Titanique closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Exclusive Listen: 'You're a Gay Guy' From HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to the track 'You're a Gay Guy' from Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody's original cast album.
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Judge Orders 30 Days Notice Before Any Demolition at the Kennedy Center
A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Kennedy Center to give 30 days' notice before making any major physical change to its main building, including tearing it down, as the standoff over President Donald Trump's name at the institution moved from the plaza to the courtroom.
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Photos: Ariana Madix Returns To Broadway As Connie Francis In JUST IN TIME
You can now see new photos of Emmy Nominee, Ariana Madix as Connie Francis in Just in Time on Broadway! See photos of Madix alongside Jeremy Jordan and more.
|Exclusive
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld has your exclusive firsst listen to Zachary Noah Piser singing 'Simon's Bar Mitzvah' from William Finn and Danny Ursetti's song cycle, set to be released.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Benny Blanco 'Auditions' For the ANNIE Revival on FALLON
by Michael Major
Annie is returning to Broadway – but who is playing the iconic red head? Jimmy Fallon and Benny Blanco seem to know. Watch the video of his audition on The Tonight Show now!. (more...)
|Video: Pat Monahan and More Talk BEGIN AGAIN Pre-Broadway Run in San Diego
by Stephi Wild
Begin Again composer Pat Monahan, director Lorin Latarro, and stars Emma Busse (Gretta) and Patrick Heusinger (Dan) have shared insight into the new musical's pre-Broadway engagement at The Old Globe in a new exclusive video.. (more...)
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Video: HAMILTON Performs Halftime Show at NY Giants Game
Video: Jason Kravits Performs 'King of Broadway' in THE PRODUCERS at Ogunquit Playhouse
Video: Casey Likes and Christian Adriana Johannsen Sing 'An Hour Passes' From 411 Music
|Hot Photos
|Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Hosts Opening Gala Celebration
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from the Opening Gala Celebration of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway. Learn more about the show and check out the photos below!. (more...)
|Photos: PRE-EXISTING CONDITION Opens at Greenwich House Theater
by Stephi Wild
Pre-Existing Condition, written by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland and directed by Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia, has officially opened at Greenwich House Theater. Check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony winner Laura Benanti will host TDF's annual fall fundraiser Broadway Breakfast for the second year in a row. The event will celebrate the 15th season of TDF Autism Friendly Performances.. (more...)
Trust for Governors Island Partners With Chestnut Carbon for Environmental Monitoring
by Stephi Wild
The Trust for Governors Island announced a partnership with Chestnut Carbon to pilot environmental monitoring technology in Hammock Grove, measuring carbon sequestration in the urban forest's 1,300 trees.. (more...)
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Available for Licensing From Music Theatre International
by Stephi Wild
Music Theatre International announced the licensing availability of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, opening the Austen adaptation to regional and community theatres.. (more...)
The Broadway Green Alliance Will Host Fall Textile Reuse and Recycling Drive
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway Green Alliance’s Fall Textile Reuse and Recycling Drive will take place across in September. Learn more about the upcoming event and what is accepted here.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Joshua Wright
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts could close or be 'ripped down' if his administration does not receive recognition.. (more...)
WICKED Will Hold Open Call in Chicago For Broadway and Touring Companies
by Stephi Wild
An open call for singers will be held in Chicago for the Broadway and National Touring companies of Wicked. Learn more about how to attend the open call here.. (more...)
Drive Lounge Returns For Halloween on 29 October
by Natalie O'Donoghue
Drive Official return to Fonn Mor this Halloween. (more...)
Review: THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE, Salisbury Playhouse
by Cheryl Markosky
What did our critic think of THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE, SALISBURY PLAYHOUSE at Salisbury Playhouse?. (more...)
TITANIQUE to Close at the Criterion Theatre in January, and Will Launch UK Tour
by Stephi Wild
TITANIQUE will conclude its West End run on January 3, 2027, before embarking on its first UK tour starting at Theatre Royal Newcastle on September 17, 2027, with Myra DuBois starring as Ruth.. (more...)
UK Theatre Awards 2026 Reveal Nominees
by Stephi Wild
The UK Theatre Awards 2026 has unveiled its nominees spanning performing, creative and production categories. The ceremony will honour theatrical excellence from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.. (more...)
Library for the Performing Arts Receives $60M Donation, the Largest in its History
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center has received a historic $60 million gift that will expand public access to its archive. The donation is the biggest ever to the research library.. (more...)
Review: ALCINA, Royal Ballet & Opera
by Franco Milazzo
Returning to Covent Garden for the first time since it waltzed off with an Olivier in 2022, Richard Jones’ Alcina is ravishing to look at, a joy to hear and its clever design motifs still stand out from the crowd.. (more...)
Cast and Creative Team Set For MONUMENT at Royal Court Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Royal Court Theatre and Sherman Theatre announced the full cast and creative team for MONUMENT, a world premiere written by Rhys Warrington and directed by Francesca Goodridge. The play features an interactive ending determined by audience vote.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Jinkx Monsoon
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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