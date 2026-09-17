Video: Casey Likes and Christian Adriana Johannsen Sing 'An Hour Passes' From 411 Music
You can also see music videos from John Cardoza, Kuhoo Verma, and Sam Primack.
411 Music, a new coalition of young musical-theatre creators founded by composer/lyricist Daniel Seligman, director Mia Ehrlich, orchestrator Michael Stapleton, and music director Andrew Gerace, has launched! You can now watch “An Hour Passes,” performed by Casey Likes and Christian Adriana Johannsen!
The company is launching with four original musical-theatre videos featuring Casey Likes (Back to the Future, Heathers), John Cardoza (The Notebook, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Kuhoo Verma (Octet, Heathers), Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen, We Had a World), and Christian Adriana Johannsen (El Otro Oz, We're in a Play). Watch all four music videos!
Three of the songs come from an as-yet-unannounced original movie musical created by Seligman and Ehrlich, currently being teased with the tagline:
The fourth, “Sinking Ship,” performed by Sam Primack, comes from the new musical Killing Adolf, created by Seligman and Ehrlich with a book by playwright Justin Borak. The project is being developed at the University of Michigan this fall.
Seligman, 23, previously assisted Adam Guettel on Days of Wine and Roses and Floyd Collins. He and Ehrlich, 24, have been creating original musicals together since they were 14.
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