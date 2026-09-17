Exclusive Listen: Zachary Noah Piser Sings 'Simon's Bar Mitzvah' From Finn and Ursetti Song Cycle
The cast features Jeff Blumenkrantz, Demond Green, and Zachary Noah Piser (who is currently starring on Broadway in Maybe Happy Ending).
BroadwayWorld has your exclusive firsst listen to Zachary Noah Piser singing 'Simon's Bar Mitzvah' from William Finn and Danny Ursetti's song cycle, set to be released on Friday, September 18.
Once Every Hundred Years – a new song cycle by two-time Tony Award winner William Finn and Danny Ursetti – wil be released in digital and streaming formats. Recorded live at the New York supper club 54 Below, the album features Jeff Blumenkrantz, Demond Green and Zachary Noah Piser.
The evening was directed by Joe Calarco with music direction by Benji Goldsmith and orchestrations by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Starobin. The album is produced by Michael J. Moritz, Jr., with Lauren Taslitz serving as executive producer. To pre-add or pre-save Once Every Hundred Years, please visit orcd.co/oehy.
Once Every Hundred Years is a song cycle about life, love, aging, and art. Set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the show is furious and funny, outrageous and intimate, always surprising, and surprisingly moving. This new album presents a unique opportunity to hear this final work by the beloved and truly singular William Finn.
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