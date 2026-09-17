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Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Hosts Opening Gala Celebration

The production began performances on Friday, August 14, 2026, and officially opened on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

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All new photos have been released from the Opening Gala Celebration of Paranormal Activity on Broadway. Paranormal Activity began performances on Friday, August 14, 2026, and officially opened on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre for a strictly limited, 20-week run. Check out the photos below!

Paranormal Activity on Broadway stars Cher Álvarez as Lou, Travis A. Knight as James, Shannon Cochran as Carolanne, and Eva Kaminsky as Etheline Cotgrave with understudies Caron Buinis, Caroline Hendricks and Michael Holding. Álvarez, Knight, Cochran, Buinis, Hendricks, Kaminsky, and Holding are all making their Broadway debuts and reprising their roles from previous productions across North America. Paranormal Activity is written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett.

VIPs in attendance last night at the August Wilson Theatre included Paul Wesley, Tefi Pessoa, Alison Thornton, Okieriete Onaodowan, Stark Sands, John Gallagher Jr., Andrew Durand, Alex Timbers, Miriam Silverman, Matt Doyle, Kerry Butler, Christopher Sieber, and more.

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an intimacy that only live theatre can provide.

Buy Tickets to Paranormal Activity

More on this show: Cast Set For PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway and in Boston · 6/2/2026




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