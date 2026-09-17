Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Hosts Opening Gala Celebration

All new photos have been released from the Opening Gala Celebration of Paranormal Activity on Broadway. Paranormal Activity began performances on Friday, August 14, 2026, and officially opened on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre for a strictly limited, 20-week run. Check out the photos below!

Paranormal Activity on Broadway stars Cher Álvarez as Lou, Travis A. Knight as James, Shannon Cochran as Carolanne, and Eva Kaminsky as Etheline Cotgrave with understudies Caron Buinis, Caroline Hendricks and Michael Holding. Álvarez, Knight, Cochran, Buinis, Hendricks, Kaminsky, and Holding are all making their Broadway debuts and reprising their roles from previous productions across North America. Paranormal Activity is written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett.

VIPs in attendance last night at the August Wilson Theatre included Paul Wesley, Tefi Pessoa, Alison Thornton, Okieriete Onaodowan, Stark Sands, John Gallagher Jr., Andrew Durand, Alex Timbers, Miriam Silverman, Matt Doyle, Kerry Butler, Christopher Sieber, and more.

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an intimacy that only live theatre can provide.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 16 Hrs 38 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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Related Stories 1 Cast Set For PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway and in Boston

The complete cast has been announced for the Boston and Broadway productions of the Olivier Award nominated new play PARANORMAL ACTIVITY. Learn more about the cast here! 2 PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Will Arrive On Broadway This Summer

Broadway will get haunted this summer when the smash-hit, Olivier Award nominated new play PARANORMAL ACTIVITY arrives at The August Wilson Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.