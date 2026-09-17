WICKED Will Hold Open Call in Chicago For Broadway and Touring Companies
The show is seeking singers who move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity, any gender.
An open call for singers will be held in Chicago for the Broadway and National Touring companies of Wicked.
The show is seeking singers who move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity, any gender, with fantastic voices and wide vocal ranges, for principal and ensemble roles.
The open call will be held on Monday, October 5, 2026. Sign-up begins at 10:30am. You must arrive by 1:00pm to be considered. Please do not arrive prior to 10:30am.
The call will take place at Ballet Chicago, 17 North State Street, 19th Floor, Chicago, IL 60602
Prepare to sing a cappella 16 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song showing range. Sopranos may sing 16 bars of a traditional legit musical theatre song showing range. Please also bring sheet music in case you are asked to sing with piano accompaniment. Please bring a photo/resume stapled together.
Potential callbacks will occur on October 6, 2026.
Equity and Non-Equity singers are welcome. You do not need to be a union member to attend.
Authorization to legally work in the United States is required.
About Wicked
Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is in its 23rd year on Broadway. Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 72 million people worldwide and has over $6.2 billion in global sales.
The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”
Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.
The blockbuster film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and is the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history. The second film, Wicked: FOR GOOD, opened on November 21st, 2025, and is currently the third highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...