Exclusive Listen: 'You're a Gay Guy' From HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to the track 'You're a Gay Guy' from Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody's original cast album. The full album will be released on Friday, September 18.

The album will feature the original Off-Broadway cast including Jay Armstrong Johnson as Ilya Rozanov and Jimin Moon as Shane Hollander, with Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, Ryan Duncan, Shelby Acosta and Daniel Brackett rounding out the ensemble.

The album is produced by Lloyd Kikoler, co-produced by Dylan MarcAurele and Matteo Chavez Lewis, Executive Produced by Alan Kliffer, Christian Palomares and Sean Nyberg and will be released by Center Stage Records.

Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, the critically acclaimed production has been extended twice and is playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club (530 W 27th St) through January 17, 2027.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.

Ryann Redmond, Jimin Moon & Cast - &quot;You're a Gay Guy&quot;" width="356">

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