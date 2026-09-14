Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 14, 2026- Go Inside WANTED Rehearsal and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers! ☀️ Wake up with BroadwayWorld and catch up on yesterday's biggest stories! We've got exciting updates from the rehearsal room as Roundabout's THE HEART and the new musical WANTED met the press. Plus, watch THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON cast perform ahead of their Public Theater run. We're also bringing you an exclusive first look at THE ASK rehearsals with Shannon Purser and Marilu Henner. Catch former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Reece Weaver as she steps into her Broadway debut, and don't miss THE LION KING cast's 9/11 tribute performance. Plus, get the scoop on THE LION KING Tour's upcoming changes and an exclusive update on the SPRING AWAKENING movie adaptation. Read on for all the latest reviews, industry news, and more!
|Coming Up
Sunday, September 20
Titanique closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Photos: Meet the Company of Roundabout's THE HEART
Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the New York premiere production of The Heart with book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, music and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, choreography by Mandy Moore and direction by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley based on Maylis de Kerangal's novel Réparer les vivants. The cast just met the press and you can check out photos here!
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Photos: Inside Rehearsals with the Company of WANTED
The new musical Wanted, a new Broadway musical inspired by a Clarke family story carried for generations, gathered for the first time together for meet and greet. See photos from the gathering!
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Video: THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Cast Performs 'A Little Life'
Andrew Durand and the company of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button perform 'A Little Life' in a rehearsal room video ahead of the musical's Public Theater run.
|Exclusive
by Michael Major
This fall, Emmy nominee Shannon Purser (“Stranger Things”, 'Riverdale') will be starring alongside Marilu Henner (a five-time Golden Globe nominee) in the new play THE ASK. See photos from rehearsal!. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Reece Weaver Trades the Sidelines for the Spotlight as CHICAGO's New Roxie Hart
by Sam Anctil
From the football field to the Broadway stage, Reece Weaver is ready for her next big performance. The former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader is making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, playing a six-week engagement at the Ambassador Theatre now through October 18. Watch in this video as she chats more about becoming Roxie, tackling the iconic Chicago choreography, her new costume, and bringing her Dallas Cowboys fans along for her Broadway journey.. (more...)
|Video: Watch a First Look at the BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour
by Michael Major
ATG Tickets shared a new promotional video for the UK tour of Burlesque the Musical, following the show's sold-out summer run in the West End. The video features Faye Brookes as Tess Richarde.. (more...)
|Video: THE LION KING Cast Performs 'They Live in You' on GMA for 9/11 Tribute
by Michael Major
Cast members from Broadway's THE LION KING performed 'They Live in You' live on Good Morning America in remembrance of September 11. Watch the new video now!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
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Photos: Sophia Anne Caruso and More in Rehearsal For MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN
Photos: Sophia Anne Caruso and More in Rehearsal For MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Alan Finch, a respected theatre executive who served on the SOLT board and held leadership roles at Chichester Festival Theatre and Cameron Mackintosh Ltd, has passed away.. (more...)
LA Phil Breaks Attendance Record for Classical Programming in 2026 Hollywood Bowl Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The LA Phil revealed record-breaking attendance for the 2026 Hollywood Bowl season’s classical programming upon the conclusion of the summer season’s classical offerings.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
split/decision is presenting the World Premiere of Safe House by L.B. Browne, directed by Benjamin Viertel at Theatre Row. See what the critics are saying.... (more...)
Review: PREVIEW: INTO THE WOODS, Launch Event
by Cheryl Markosky
What did our critic think of PREVIEW: INTO THE WOODS, LAUNCH EVENT at Noël Coward Theatre?. (more...)
Review: THE CHILDREN, Starring Meera Syal
by Clementine Scott
The climate crisis abuses us of the notion that we’re invincible, and ultimately forces us to reckon with exactly how much time we have left on Earth. On a much smaller scale, the same can be said of getting older.. (more...)
Review: BLOODSPORT: AFTER HELEN OF TROY, Stratford East
by Cindy Marcolina
After discussing gossip and patriarchy with Anne Boleyn in 1536, Ava Pickett keeps exploring the female spheres through the figure of Helen of Troy in Bloodsport. The war is over, and Helen has returned home. She has been brought back home, to be specific. Her husband is ecstatic, but her former best friend and confidante, Cee, doesn’t take the news well. Pickett reframes the Trojan War, setting it in contemporary Essex, in a play that raises a multitude of intersectionally feminist questions. . (more...)
Review: THE CHERRY ORCHARD, Riverside Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Presented as part of a rep season, Flywheel's take on the Chekhov classic works well enough to honour its source. (more...)
Review: MERE MORTALS, Sadler's Wells
by Franco Milazzo
What did our critic think of MERE MORTALS at Sadler's Wells?. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Disney’s THE LION KING Tour to Close in 2027; New 'Reimagined' Production to Launch
by Joshua Wright
The Lion King North American tour will close in 2027 in anticipation of a newly-configured production, designed to allow the landmark musical to continue reaching audiences in cities and venues across North America for years to come. The timetable and route for the new tour will be announced at a later date. . (more...)
Exclusive: SPRING AWAKENING Movie Adaptation Still in the Works With Creative Team in Place
by Michael Gioia
BroadwayWorld can exclusively reveal that the creators of ‘Spring Awakening’ are still hoping a movie adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical will happen.. (more...)
Stage Mag Spotlight: Diversionary Theatre's TICK, TICK... BOOM!
by Michael Major
This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on Diversionary Theatre's production of Tick, Tick... BOOM! Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions.. (more...)
2026 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction- A Full Guide
by Sidney Paterra
The big day is almost here! It is one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers. The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is about to take over the Theatre District and we have all info you need to prepare yourself for the big day!. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"To my heart, I must be true."
- Grease