Video: Watch a First Look at the BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour





Watch a first look at the UK tour of Burlesque The Musical, currently running across the country following its London engagement. The video features Faye Brookes as Tess Richarde, the Burlesque club owner played by Cher in Steven Antin's Golden Globe-winning and Best Picture-nominated 2010 film.

The story follows a young woman named Ali who travels to New York in search of her mother and finds herself pulled into an underground world of ambition, temptation, and music while discovering her own voice along the way.

Based on Steven Antin's iconic Golden Globe-winning and Best Picture-nominated film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, Burlesque The Musical is a glittering, high-voltage theatrical event packed with powerhouse vocals, jaw-dropping choreography, and outrageous glamour. With a creative team led by Producer, Writer & Creative Director Steven Antin, it is directed by Racky Plews (I'm Every Woman The Chaka Khan Musical, Green Day's American Idiot) with choreography by Robin Antin (creator of The Pussycat Dolls).

Featuring songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Jess Folley, Todrick Hall, and Steven Antin, Burlesque The Musical is a scintillating celebration of self-discovery, empowerment, and unapologetic fabulousness.

BroadwayWorld recently reported on the musical's multiple cancellations in the past weeks, which has been linked to cast illneses and technical issues.

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