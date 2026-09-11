Stage Mag Spotlight: Diversionary Theatre's TICK, TICK... BOOM!

This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on Diversionary Theatre's production of Tick, Tick... BOOM! Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

Diversionary Theatre's Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience.

Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, website, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program.

Following general information about the production, Diversionary Theatre linked to their Instagram to give audiences easy access to stay updated with future productions and programming after the performance.

Since Stage Mags are available online before the event, audiences can also read them beforehand to get to know the actors before the show.

The Stage Mag also allows the theatre to introduce their company to the audience, including the cast and creative team. As any traditional show program, displaying their headshots and bios. The cast can then share more about themselves with biographies, which allows the performers to share their past experiences.

Cast members can also directly link their social media to their bios, giving audiences the opportunity to follow them after the performance ends.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

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